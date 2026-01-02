Who is Christian Sturdivant? Mint Hill teen arrested for plotting ISIS-type attack in North Carolina

Law enforcement officials announced on Friday that they arrested an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly planned an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack aimed at New Year's Eve celebrations in North Carolina. A photo of Christian Sturdivant released by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)

According to the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI Charlotte field office, the alleged plan was uncovered with the help of information received by the FBI and an investigation, including joint efforts with the New York Police Department and other agencies.

Who is Christian Sturdivant?

Christian Sturdivant, a resident of the Charlotte suburb of Mint Hill, was accused of trying to give material support to a foreign terrorist group after officials claimed he planned to carry out a violent attack on New Year's Eve.

According to federal prosecutors, Studivant turned 18 in December and planned attacks at a grocery store and a fast-food restaurant in Mint Hill, where shoppers and celebrants would gather on New Year's Eve.

The FBI in Charlotte received information on December 18, 2025, that Sturdivant was posting numerous times on social media in favor of ISIS, a group that has been recognized as a foreign terrorist organization.

Early in December 2025, Sturdivant shared a picture of two tiny Jesus figurines with the words "May Allah curse the cross worshipers" written on the screen.

Somewhere near December 12, Sturdivant made out a statement to an “online covert employee” or OC saying, “I will do jihad soon.” He said of ISIS that he was "a soldier of the state.

He later, on December 14, sent the same OC an image of two hammers and a knife. He also mentioned a firearm that he planned to purchase to use for the attack.

Evidence of the attack

Agents searching for his home on December 29, 2025, reportedly found two hammers, two butcher knives and a handwritten document titled “New Year's Attack 2026.”

Additionally, investigators claimed that the internet conversations he had with the OC, whom he thought were connected to ISIS, were actually undercover agents from federal and NYPD cyber divisions.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said, “Christian Sturdivant allegedly swore allegiance to an international terrorist organization and plotted deadly attacks in its name.”

FBI Director Kash Patel praised interagency cooperation and thanked partners whose efforts “undoubtedly saved lives.”