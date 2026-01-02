North Carolina man planned to stab ‘up to 20 victims using knives and hammers’ | Top points

The US Justice Department said on Friday it had prevented an alleged ISIS-inspired plot by a North Carolina man to carry out a knife-and-hammer attack on New Year’s Eve. FBI Director Kash Patel (AFP)

Christan Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, has been charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, the department said in a statement. He has not yet entered a plea.

According to the statement, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who searched Sturdivant’s home recovered a handwritten note titled “New Years Attack 2026,” which allegedly outlined plans to stab up to 20 people and attack responding police officers.

Sturdivant was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday and was ordered to remain in custody after appearing before US District Judge Susan Rodriguez on Friday morning. A hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 7, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Kash Patel said on Friday that authorities had thwarted the attack. “The @FBI and partners foiled another potential New Year’s Eve attack from an individual allegedly inspired by ISIS. @FBICharlotte will be speaking at a press conference shortly with more details,” Patel wrote in a post on X, adding, “Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives.”

