US winter storm: One dead, over 1000 flights cancelled as powerful Nor'easter sweeps northeast

A terrible winter storm that wreaked devastation across the northeastern region in the United States claimed the life of a 20-year-old man in rural Pennsylvania after his snowmobile smacked a downed utility line. Winter storm sweeps parts of the Northeast in the US(AP)

The rider, whose identity has not been revealed yet, sustained fatal injuries after he struck with a power pole in York County on Tuesday morning, according to Newberry Township Police. He was declared dead on the spot, AP reported.

As the swiftly approaching Nor'easter storm passed through on Tuesday, over a foot of snow fell in some areas of the northeast.

Schools were closed due to the storm, which also resulted in hundreds off lights cancellations and road accidents.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, supported the decision to move the schools online, citing the learning loses during COVID-19 outbreak.

A man walks near a waitig plane as snow falls at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Over 1000 flights cancelled, delayed in US

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Department, troopers responded to almost 1,200 wrecks and damaged or trapped vehicles as a result of the storm, DailyMail.com was informed on Tuesday.

After 4 p.m., the New Jersey State Police responded to nearly 440 vehicle collisions. According to NBC News, there were over 440 calls for assistance on Monday, including ones for flat tires, mechanical issues, and spin outs.

A fleet of 1,500 huge snow plow trucks was sent to New York City on Tuesday to help clean the roads.

John F. Kennedy International Airport was covered with 4.2 inches of snow, while La Guardia Airport recorded 3.3 inches of snow.

Travelers all throughout the US were impacted on Tuesday as over1,000 flights were delayed from airports in Boston and New York.

156 flights into, out of, or within the US have been delayed as of Wednesday morning, while 17 have been canceled.

A quick-moving winter storm battered cities in the Northeast with snowfall,(AP)

Power cuts, traffic congestions reported in several parts of US

Apart from disrupting disorderly traffic patterns, the storm knocked down trees and electricity wires, resulting in power disruptions throughout the northeast.

According to information from PowerOutage.us, more than 105,000 homes in Pennsylvania faced power outages on Tuesday as strong winds and snow moved along the east coast.

The utility data collection source reported over 18,000 outages in Massachusetts and over 7,000 in New Jersey.

More than 46,000 people in Pennsylvania remained without electricity as of Wednesday morning. There were 933 outages in New York and 318 in New Jersey.