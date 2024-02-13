NYC winter storm warning: Schools closed due to Nor'easter snow emergency

A major winter storm is expected to engulf the NYC area. FOX 5 NY has predicted the incoming Nor'easter will hit New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut with 6 to 8+ inches of snow. FILE PHOTO: A person makes her way through snow and wind during a Nor'easter storm in lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S., March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

Snow came early in New Jersey and has already coated the Essex Country roads. Experts have warned drivers to stay off the roads as the winter storm warning stretches from Long Island all through northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Schools have been shut down and flights cancelled to prevent any unforeseen catastrophes. Further weather forecasts have warned people of thunderstorms during snowfall as well. As per the worst-case scenario gauged, NYC could also witness 13 inches of snow.

More about the NYC winter storm warning

Labelled as what could possibly be New York City's heaviest snow in over two years by the NY Times, the storm may even lead to Central Park being decked with snow after not having seen half a foot of snow or more since January 29, 2022.

What may have started as rain will transition to heavy snow around the morning commute on Tuesday. The mighty Nor'easter snow emergency engulfing the Mid-Atlantic and New England states that was initiated in the North soon extended its fury to the South, too.

The latest area forecast discussion (as of February 13, 4:55 am EST) issued by the National Weather Service in Boston has determined how the hitting winter storm will shape. South of the Massachusetts Turnpike will be impacted by heavy snow, with strong to damaging winds for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Boston southwards to Cape Cod and the Islands will likely witness coastal flooding by Tuesday afternoon.

Boston Public Schools will remain closed, whereas New York City Public Schools have announced that classes will be held remotely. The National Weather Service has also warned about possible power outages due to wet snow and strong winds across the coast.

The 7 am update from the NWS notified that snow has been coming down steadily in the Hartford and Providence metros. Snow has “spread” across the region with light rain and some wet snowflakes for eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. As of 4 am, central parts of Pennsylvania have been covered in almost 3 inches of snow.

As per the data NBC News collected from PowerOutage.us, over 40,000 properties in the Northeast had no power, and there were continuing power outages in the South.

Remote lessons-only study sessions have been initiated for all public schools in New York City. This decision has impacted around 1.1 million children and 1,600 schools.