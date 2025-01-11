Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US winter storm wreaks havoc across south, cancelling 3,000 flights nationwide

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 11, 2025 10:24 PM IST

A major US winter storm is causing chaos in the South, resulting in over 3,000 canceled flights and power outages.

A powerful winter storm in the US is wreaking havoc across the South, bringing heavy snow and ice that has led to widespread travel disruptions and power outages. The storm, which swept through the Plains just a day earlier, forced schools and government offices to close on Friday, with states of emergency declared as it intensified. Travel chaos ensued, with over 3,000 flights cancelled—marking the worst day for flight disruptions since July—affecting major airports throughout the region, according to FlightAware.

While the US winter storm brought chaos for the entire aerial traffic, Delta Airlines particularly suffered a rougher impact as all five runways at the Atlanta International Airport closed down temporarily for two hours. (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)
While the US winter storm brought chaos for the entire aerial traffic, Delta Airlines particularly suffered a rougher impact as all five runways at the Atlanta International Airport closed down temporarily for two hours. (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

Also Read: Walmart recalls more than 12,000 cartons of chicken broth in 9 states, here's why

Delta Airlines affected amid winter storm

While the winter storm brought chaos for the entire aerial traffic, Delta Airlines particularly suffered a rougher impact as all five runways at the Atlanta International Airport closed down temporarily for two hours. The reason cited behind the temporary closure was a “worse than-expected mix of winter weather,” as per Delta Airlines.

On Friday, the airport recorded that there was a cancellation of approximately 1,100 flights across the network while they worked to stabilise their network operations for the approaching weekend.

Moreover, a technical issue hit one of the Delta flights which was expected to take off in Atlanta. A serious incident took place when some issue with the engine of Boeing 757-300 had to cancel its departure. Around 200 passengers and crew made an exit from the aircraft using the emergency slides, according to a statement from the company to US media.

Also Read: Owner of ‘last house standing’ in Malibu reveals how his $9 million mansion survived Los Angeles wildfires

Other airports face issues amid winter storm

Two of American Airlines’ major hubs, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, were significantly impacted by the storm, with numerous flights cancelled throughout the day. FlightAware reports that 43% of departing flights were cancelled at Charlotte, while 23% were grounded at DFW, adding to the chaos already gripping the region as the storm continued to disrupt air travel across the South, as reported by CNN. FlightAware reported 1,200 flights were cancelled across the two airports. Thus, the number reached over 3,000 flights which were shown a stop sign before departure on Friday across the nation.

The temperature dipped below zero degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius) which resulted in electricity cuts in tens of thousands of houses.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On