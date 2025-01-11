Walmart recalls more than 12,000 cartons of chicken broth in 9 states, here's why

Walmart has recalled more than 12,000 cartons of chicken broth in multiple states across the US, according to a notice published by the FDA. The affected product, 48-ounce Great Value Chicken Broth, was sold at 242 stores in nine states, including Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The retail giant has cited the reason for the recall as potential faulty packaging that may impact the health of the consumer. Walmart has recalled over 12,000 cartons of chicken broth(Representational Image)

Why is Walmart recalling chicken broth?

Approximately 12,138 cartons of Great Value Chicken Broth sold in 48-ounce paper containers were pulled back by Walmart due to a “potential for packaging failures that could compromise the sterility of the product, resulting in spoilage.” The recalled products had a “best used by” date of March 25, 2026, and bore the UPC code “007874206684.” So far, no illnesses due to the consumption of the recalled product have been reported.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement, per Fox News. “As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we took action to remove all impacted product from the select, impacted stores. We are continuing to work with the supplier to investigate.” While the company issued the recall on December 11, the FDA published the notice on its website on January 8.

Those in possession of the affected product are urged to discard it or request a full refund, the spokesperson added. As the product is susceptible to spoiling quickly, its consumption could lead to food poisoning. If you have consumed the product and are showing signs of illness, you should immediately contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. An illness in relation to this recall can be reported online through the FDA’s safety reporting portal. Alternatively, you can call 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).