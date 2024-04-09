US woman seeks Facebook's help to find husband who ghosted her a year back, within a day netizens track him down

Ashley McGuire, a single mother, was left in the lurch when her husband, Charles Withers, disappeared during her pregnancy with their youngest child. A year after his abrupt departure, Ashley turned to Facebook to locate him for divorce proceedings. Remarkably, she succeeded in just 24 hours. Ashley McGuire a single mother abandoned by her husband while she was pregnant with their youngest child. X(formerly Twitter)

“I'm trying to track him down to get his signature on a few papers so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life,” Ashley wrote.

She further disclosed that Charles has two children back in Massachusetts—one he hasn’t seen in over a year and another he’s never met. “I've heard he's going by 'Charlie' now. He's British, incredibly charming, and works as a chef, likely in the hospitality industry. He probably hasn’t mentioned a wife or kids back in Massachusetts. If you know him, work with him, are dating him, or are friends with him, please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him🙃,” she added.

Within a day, her post went viral and hundreds of social media users in America joined hands to help her. And finally an “Are We Dating the Same Guy” Facebook group found him hiding in Dallas.

Soon after he was found Ashley wrote another post thanking everyone for helping her gather enough information in order to ghost him. Adding that she has no ill will, she requested that everyone not to spread hate or send threats to him.

"Truly I only want to see this situation resolved so me and my children can restart our lives and fix the damage done. At the end of the day I get to come home to my babies and be their mom, so I think I win regardless.”

One user on X (formerly Twitter) even found Charles Withers on an episode of Chopped as well.

Not only that, “And going by the name Charlie. They found his Twitter,” added one more user.

Netizens also spoke about the unfairness of the situation: “Is it impossible to divorce someone who ghosted? That’s just unfair.”