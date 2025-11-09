USAA down? Hundreds report issues amid widespread outage; ‘deposits not showing up’

United Services Automobile Association (USAA) reportedly ran into trouble on Saturday with hundreds claiming they were facing issues when trying to access their accounts with the financial services company. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 200 people who shared their troubles. Downdetector further noted that users have been reporting problems with USAA since 5:55 pm ET.(X/@realmattforney)

As per the site, most had problems with fund transfers, while some also reported issues with bill payment and logging in. As per the Downdetector map, the problem is spread across the US, with areas affected including Seattle, Houston, Atlanta, and New York, among others. Downdetector further noted that users have been reporting problems since 5:55 pm ET.

Many chose to vent their frustration on X and the comment section of the page, as they faced problems with the services.

Reactions to USAA outage

One person commented that deposits were not showing up. They added, “representative said all systems down have tech department working on it.”

Another complained “Cannot transfer funds and deposit is not showing..” Yet another person commented, “It’s showing the balance history from yesterday, it won’t allow mobile deposits, Zelle or transfers. I’m trying to pay someone, it’s not going well. I’ve been trying for 2 hours. I even updated my app.”

Several others sorts of problems were also shared by users. One person said they were getting declined with all USAA cards. Another said that they'd called to confirm and there was an outage. “I see my balance from yesterday and I can’t transfer any money,” they added.

However, one person noted that they were only facing problems with the app. “I have this issue too. Only on app. Try using the web browser, mine shows fine there,” they said.

There has been no official word from the USAA support team regarding the ongoing issues. However, if one wants to get in touch with them for an update on the situation, USAA contact numbers are 210-531-USAA (8722) and 800-531-USAA (8722). A shortcut mobile number is also provided – #USAA (8722) – and this works with most carriers, as per the official site. Those using TTY (teletypewriter) devices can dial 711.