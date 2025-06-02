Why financial wellness needs more than just numbers

As India moves through rapid economic shifts, rising incomes, urban growth, and a booming middle class, wealth is being built at a faster pace than ever before. But for many Indians, this financial progress brings new questions. What does true wealth mean? Is it just about owning assets and chasing high returns, or is it also about feeling secure, balanced, and in control of one’s future? Wealth

While the Indian economy continues to expand, so does the need for a new kind of financial thinking. Experts say wealth management in India is still largely focused on short-term profits or market trends. But growing volatility, inflation concerns, and personal stress around money are forcing a quiet rethink: maybe financial success should be measured not just in rupees, but in how clearly it supports the lives we want to lead.

This is where the idea of financial mindfulness is gaining attention. Taking inspiration from age-old philosophies like Zen, which values clarity, balance, and purpose, some wealth advisors in India are encouraging a shift toward long-term, mindful financial planning.

People often ask how much money they need to feel successful? But the real question is, "what is that money meant to do for you? Are you buying peace of mind, or just adding stress?”

This kind of thinking is especially relevant in a country like India, where family responsibilities, education costs, and retirement needs are complex and layered. Unlike western economies, most Indian households don’t separate business and personal wealth clearly. Entrepreneurs, salaried professionals, and even gig workers often mix savings with investments, with little structure.

That lack of planning often leads to reactive decisions-pulling money out when markets dip, following social trends, or over-leveraging for short-term goals.

In a growing number of cases, however, financial planners are guiding families to ask deeper questions: What are your non-negotiables? How much risk is truly acceptable? What legacy do you want to leave behind?

This shift doesn’t mean giving up on growth. It means adding intention to strategy. Firms dealing in wealth management have started encouraging clients to break down financial goals not just by returns, but by life stages and values. For instance, young professionals are advised to balance aggressive investments with simple emergency buffers, while retirees are supported in maintaining cash flow without unnecessary complexity.

The government has made major strides in financial inclusion, but inclusion must go beyond bank accounts. True financial well-being means people understand what they’re doing with their money and why. As digital platforms and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based apps flood the financial space, the real need is still human: better communication, simpler advice, and more focus on clarity over complexity.

India’s economic future is tied not just to gross domestic product (GDP) growth or investment flows, but to the financial confidence of its people. As wealth spreads across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, financial services must evolve to meet not just financial needs, but emotional and psychological ones too.

This calls for a mix of ancient wisdom and modern tools, something India is uniquely positioned to offer. In a country where yoga, ayurveda, and meditation are woven into cultural life, the next step might just be financial wellness with the same approach: Grounded, simple, and balanced.

After all, a developed India isn’t just about income levels. It’s about people feeling secure, empowered, and calm in the choices they make every day with their time, their energy, and their money.

This article is authored by Sharda Deepakraj Lala, founder & CEO, Siddhantha Wealth Managers.