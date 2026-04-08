US-Iran war: Joe Kent warns Israel could ‘sabotage’ ceasefire deal, ‘The last thing we need is…’
Joe Kent noted in a video message that it is important to make sure that “Israelis do not sabotage” the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.
Former National Counterterrorism Centre chief Joe Kent has praised the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran in a new video. However, he noted that it is important to make sure that “Israelis do not sabotage” the deal.
Back in March, Kent resigned from his post after he disagreed with President Donald Trump on the Iran war. He said that the country posed no imminent threat to the United States.
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“The last thing we need is the Israelis doing what they have done in past negotiations, targeting the negotiators or taking a series of strikes that escalates the conflict,” Kent said of the Iran-US deal.
Kent further said that it is important to restrain Israel, and to do that, the US must “start removing features of military support that we give to them.” He also noted that Israel’s objectives in Iran are different from those of the US, and that Washington’s work towards a ceasefire goes against “their strategic objectives of toppling the Iranian government.”
Why did Joe Kent resign?
In his resignation letter, shared on social media, Kent wrote, “It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby”, citing Trump’s previous pledges to end US military engagement in West Asia.
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He urged Trump to rethink his decision to support the war.
“I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards,” Kent wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More