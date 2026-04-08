US-Iran war: Joe Kent warns Israel could ‘sabotage’ ceasefire deal, ‘The last thing we need is…’

Former National Counterterrorism Centre chief Joe Kent has praised the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran in a new video. However, he noted that it is important to make sure that “Israelis do not sabotage” the deal. US-Iran war: Joe Kent warns Israel could ‘sabotage’ ceasefire deal (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Back in March, Kent resigned from his post after he disagreed with President Donald Trump on the Iran war. He said that the country posed no imminent threat to the United States.

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“The last thing we need is the Israelis doing what they have done in past negotiations, targeting the negotiators or taking a series of strikes that escalates the conflict,” Kent said of the Iran-US deal.