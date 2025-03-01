USPS first-class mail changes from 2025: All you need to know about delivery updates

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is set to implement significant changes to its First-Class Mail services in a bid to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. These adjustments, which will take effect later this year, are projected to save the USPS an estimated $36 billion over the next decade, according to USPS. USPS to implement changes to First-Class Mail services aiming to save $36 billion over a decade. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

What changes are being introduced to the USPS Mail?

This shift is part of USPS's ongoing strategy to reduce costs while minimizing disruptions to mail delivery for most Americans. While some First-Class Mail items may be delivered more quickly, others could experience minor delays as the postal service works to balance efficiency with reliable service.

According to USPS, the new changes that will be made to the first-class mail will include 75 per cent of First-Class Mail will continue to follow its current service standards, ensuring minimal disruption for most customers. Additionally, 14 per cent of First-Class Mail will see faster delivery times, while 11 per cent may experience slight delivery delays.

A three-legged restructure is also being introduced to the path of mail and packages. Regardless of the delivery time, the mails will be processed within 1 to 5 days which is the current standard, as reported by Newsweek. To enhance the accuracy of the delivery, postal workers will use a five-digit regional add-on after the ZIP code instead of the three-digit add-on. Customers in rural areas may benefit from the changes as they post workers will be allowed to leave work earlier and travel great distances for deliveries.

When will the new USPS changes implemented?

The changes to First-Class Mail services will be rolled out gradually throughout 2025, with the first phase starting on April 1 and the second phase on July 1. USPS has assured customers that they will be notified of any significant alterations to their delivery schedules and will closely monitor the impact of these adjustments. These modifications come on the heels of calls for a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) audit.