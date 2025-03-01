Who is Oksana Markarova? Ukrainian Ambassador went viral with her head in her hands during Trump-Zelensky meeting

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova has gone viral after a photo of her with her head in her hands during a tense Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was widely shared online. A photo of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova capturing her despair during a tense Oval Office meeting has gone viral.(X/ Kaitlan Collins)

CNN's Kaitlan Collins posted the image on X (formerly Twitter). Markarova’s reaction captured the frustration and tension of the meeting, which quickly turned into a heated exchange over US military aid to Ukraine and long-term security agreements.

The meeting was intended to discuss continued support for Ukraine, but it took a confrontational turn when Zelensky pushed back against Trump’s insistence on negotiating a ceasefire with Russia. “Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance criticized Zelensky.

Zelensky objected, prompting Trump to interrupt him, saying, “You're gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

“You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country, which has supported you far more than many think it should,” Trump further accused.

Zelensky left Oval without signing the deals

Zelensky then left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal, which Trump had suggested was a condition for future support. “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he posted on X after leaving the Oval.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I've determined that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he’s ready for peace.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump and Vance, stating, “President Trump and Vice President Vance are standing up for the American people.”

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed this sentiment, writing, “President Trump and Vice President Vance will put America First every single time. Putting Zelensky in his place while he disrespects the U.S. in the Oval Office is exactly what American leadership should look like. This is what We The People want to see!”