‘Not a man who wanted to make peace’: Donald Trump after clash with Ukraine’s Zelensky over ceasefire with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump ended on an ugly note on Friday, as the two leaders engaged in a heated exchange before the global media at the White House over the war and a ceasefire with Russia. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Zelensky and Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. (AFP)

After the meeting, Trump told reporters, “That was not a man (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky) that wanted to make peace, and I am only interested if he (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky) wants to end the bloodshed.”

In a video shared by Reuters, Trump also said, “He (Zelensky) says that he wants to come back right now, but I can't do that... They should have an immediate ceasefire... A ceasefire could take place immediately. If you want to end the war, you sign an agreement that's going to take a period of time. It takes time. I want it to end immediately, and I think if you had a ceasefire, it would be a ceasefire, a real one that would end it. He doesn't want to do that... I want it to end immediately. I want a ceasefire now. He (Zelensky) says, oh, I don't want a ceasefire. Well, all of a sudden he is a big shot because he has the U.S. on his side. Either we're going to end it or let him fight it out, and if he fights it out, it's not going to be pretty easy as without us, he doesn't win.”

‘Ukraine will not enter peace talks until it has security guarantees’: Zelensky

Zelensky appeared on Fox News on Friday evening, where he acknowledged that his public clash with Trump and Vance was “not good for both sides.” However, he stressed that Trump – who claims Putin is willing to end the three-year war – must understand that Ukraine cannot suddenly shift its stance toward Russia.

He added that Ukraine will not engage in peace talks with Russia unless it receives security guarantees to prevent future attacks.

“It’s so sensitive for our people,” Zelensky said. “And they just want to hear that America (is) on our side, that America will stay with us. Not with Russia, with us. That’s it.”

Zelensky viewed the Oval Office meeting as a chance to persuade the US not to align with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago. However, US President Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticised Zelensky, accusing him of “disrespect” and further straining ties with Kyiv’s key wartime ally. According to a US official cited by Reuters, the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave.

What went wrong in the discussion?

Trump and Zelensky spoke cordially, even expressing admiration for each other, during the first half an hour of their meeting.

However, tensions escalated when Zelensky voiced concerns about trusting Putin’s promises to end the war. According to the Associated Press, Vice President JD Vance strongly criticised him for publicly disagreeing with Trump.

The tone of the conversation quickly shifted, with Zelensky becoming defensive as Trump and Vance accused him of being ungrateful and issued warnings about future US support.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to do business like this," Trump told Zelensky as they spoke over each other about past international aid for Ukraine.

Vance then cut in, saying, “Again, just say thank you.”

Zelensky pushed back, asserting that he had expressed his gratitude “a lot of times” to the American people and the president.

After leaving the White House, Zelensky reiterated his appreciation on social media, writing:

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)