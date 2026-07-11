'Israel meant to kill every American': 1967 USS Liberty attack survivor's explosive Tucker Carlson interview

A nearly 60-year-old military controversy is back in the spotlight after Tucker Carlson interviewed retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Bryce Lockwood, a survivor of the 1967 USS Liberty attack. The interview, posted on Carlson’s platform, revisited one of the most disputed incidents in U.S.-Israel history.

Tucker Carlson interviews USS Liberty survivor Bryce Lockwood; key claims emerge (Credit: Tucker Carlson/X)

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During the conversation, Lockwood rejected the official explanation that Israeli forces mistakenly identified the USS Liberty during the Six-Day War. Instead, he argued that the attack was intentional and said there was “no doubt” the Americans aboard the ship were deliberately targeted.

The USS Liberty, a U.S. Navy intelligence-gathering vessel, was attacked on June 8, 1967, in international waters off the Sinai Peninsula. Thirty-four Americans were killed and 171 were wounded. Israel later said the attack was a tragic mistake caused by misidentification, a position accepted by the U.S. government at the time.

Bryce Lockwood challenges official account of USS Liberty attack

Speaking with Carlson, Lockwood described the attack as a coordinated assault involving Israeli fighter jets and torpedo boats. According to Lockwood, the ship was clearly identifiable as American. He pointed to the vessel’s markings and flag and disputed claims that Israeli forces did not know what they were targeting.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the strongest statements from the interview came when Lockwood argued that Israel’s goal was to leave no survivors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the strongest statements from the interview came when Lockwood argued that Israel’s goal was to leave no survivors. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is no doubt Israel meant to kill every American on board,” Lockwood said, a claim that directly contradicts the official explanation accepted by both governments.

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He also alleged that communication frequencies were jammed during the attack and claimed life rafts were fired upon after they were deployed.

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Bryce Lockwood’s explosive claims

The interview also focused on the U.S. government’s response to the attack. Lockwood claimed the Lyndon B. Johnson administration had prior knowledge that the ship could be in danger and questioned why rescue aircraft were recalled after distress signals were sent.

“Johnson administration knew that this attack was coming on the Liberty,” Lockwood said during the discussion.

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Lockwood further alleged that survivors were discouraged from publicly discussing what happened after the attack. He told Carlson that questions surrounding the government’s actions have never been fully answered.

Carlson repeatedly pressed him on why many Americans still view the incident as a wartime mistake and why calls for a deeper investigation have continued for decades.

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The controversy today

The USS Liberty case remains one of the most debated episodes in modern military history. Israel has long maintained that the attack resulted from mistaken identity during the chaos of the Six-Day War. The country later apologized and paid compensation to victims and their families.

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However, survivors such as Bryce Lockwood continue to dispute that version of events. During the interview, he suggested political considerations and the U.S.-Israel relationship influenced how the incident was handled.

The discussion ended with Tucker Carlson and Lockwood calling for renewed attention to the case, arguing that many questions surrounding the attack, the investigation and the government’s response remain unresolved.

While official findings have not changed, the interview has once again brought survivor testimony to the center of a debate that has persisted for generations.