Utah woman Kouri Richins found guilty of husband’s murder, seals multimillion-dollar deal a day after his death

A jury in Utah, United States has found Kouri Richins guilty of all charges in the death of her husband, bringing to a close a closely watched trial that combined allegations of poisoning, financial motives and a highly unusual public profile after the crime. Defendant Kouri Richins, left, accused of poisoning her husband in March 2022, listens to closing arguments in Third District Court, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Park City, Utah. (David Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

The verdict came after nearly three hours of deliberation on Monday. Richins, 35, had been on trial for the March 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins, whom prosecutors said she killed by lacing a Moscow Mule cocktail with a fatal dose of fentanyl at their home near Park City.

Court filings stated that the amount of the drug in the drink was nearly five times higher than what is considered lethal, according to a report by CBS news.

She faced multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, which carry the possibility of life imprisonment. Additional charges of mortgage fraud and forgery were also part of the case, linked to allegations that she finalised a multimillion-dollar real estate deal just a day after her husband’s death. Richins had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, which began in February at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, ran for about three weeks and included 13 days of testimony. Her defence team did not call any witnesses, and Richins chose not to testify.

Prosecutors argued she was motivated by money, pointing to life insurance policies taken out on her husband without his knowledge and disputes over property investments.

During the investigation, members of Eric Richins’ family told authorities they suspected her involvement. Court records cited earlier incidents, including one during a trip to Greece where he believed she had tried to harm him, and another shortly before his death when he suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating food she prepared.

Testimony during the trial also included statements from a neighbour who said Richins had remarked around Christmas 2021 that it would be better if her husband were dead following an argument. Documents further showed that Eric Richins had been considering divorce and had disagreements with his wife over a $2 million mansion she wanted to purchase for her real estate business. He had also attempted to remove her from his will and life insurance policies not long before his death.

Prosecutors said Richins was a beneficiary of multiple life insurance policies on her husband, including four taken out between 2015 and 2017 without his knowledge. The day after his death, she allegedly signed papers to complete the purchase of the mansion property.

Following the verdict, Richins appeared visibly shaken in court, looking down and breathing heavily. A sentencing hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 13.