Utah woman Kouri Richins found guilty of husband’s murder, seals multimillion-dollar deal a day after his death
The verdict came after nearly three hours of deliberation on Monday. Richins, 35, had been on trial for the March 2022 death of her husband.
A jury in Utah, United States has found Kouri Richins guilty of all charges in the death of her husband, bringing to a close a closely watched trial that combined allegations of poisoning, financial motives and a highly unusual public profile after the crime.
The verdict came after nearly three hours of deliberation on Monday. Richins, 35, had been on trial for the March 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins, whom prosecutors said she killed by lacing a Moscow Mule cocktail with a fatal dose of fentanyl at their home near Park City.
Court filings stated that the amount of the drug in the drink was nearly five times higher than what is considered lethal, according to a report by CBS news.
She faced multiple felony charges, including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, which carry the possibility of life imprisonment. Additional charges of mortgage fraud and forgery were also part of the case, linked to allegations that she finalised a multimillion-dollar real estate deal just a day after her husband’s death. Richins had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial, which began in February at the Summit County Courthouse in Park City, ran for about three weeks and included 13 days of testimony. Her defence team did not call any witnesses, and Richins chose not to testify.
Prosecutors argued she was motivated by money, pointing to life insurance policies taken out on her husband without his knowledge and disputes over property investments.
During the investigation, members of Eric Richins’ family told authorities they suspected her involvement. Court records cited earlier incidents, including one during a trip to Greece where he believed she had tried to harm him, and another shortly before his death when he suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating food she prepared.
Testimony during the trial also included statements from a neighbour who said Richins had remarked around Christmas 2021 that it would be better if her husband were dead following an argument. Documents further showed that Eric Richins had been considering divorce and had disagreements with his wife over a $2 million mansion she wanted to purchase for her real estate business. He had also attempted to remove her from his will and life insurance policies not long before his death.
Prosecutors said Richins was a beneficiary of multiple life insurance policies on her husband, including four taken out between 2015 and 2017 without his knowledge. The day after his death, she allegedly signed papers to complete the purchase of the mansion property.
Following the verdict, Richins appeared visibly shaken in court, looking down and breathing heavily. A sentencing hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 13.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More