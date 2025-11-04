Search
Tue, Nov 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

UVA Charlottesville: Reports of active shooter at Shannon Library spark chaos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 02:12 am IST

UVA issued an alert about an active shooter near Shannon Library in Charlottesville on Monday, urging people to follow a "run, hide, fight" order.

The University of Virginia sent out an alert notifying about an active shooter near the Shannon Library on 160 McCormick Road in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday afternoon. A ‘run hide flight’ order was issued by UVA Police and investigation is ongoing.

Reprewsentational image.(Unsplash)
Reprewsentational image.(Unsplash)

It is not yet confirmed if shots were fired at the campus. In it's latest update, the UVA Police said that there is “no evidence of an attacker,” at this time.

UVA Police Department said in an update that the buildings are locked and only people with authorized key cards or IDs can enter.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / UVA Charlottesville: Reports of active shooter at Shannon Library spark chaos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On