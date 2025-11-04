UVA Charlottesville: Reports of active shooter at Shannon Library spark chaos

The University of Virginia sent out an alert notifying about an active shooter near the Shannon Library on 160 McCormick Road in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday afternoon. A ‘run hide flight’ order was issued by UVA Police and investigation is ongoing. Reprewsentational image.(Unsplash)

It is not yet confirmed if shots were fired at the campus. In it's latest update, the UVA Police said that there is “no evidence of an attacker,” at this time.

UVA Police Department said in an update that the buildings are locked and only people with authorized key cards or IDs can enter.

This is a breaking news.