VA to extend caregiver support to ‘legacy veterans’? Here's what we know

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it would extend eligibility for its Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers to more "legacy" veterans and their caregivers. This change is expected to help thousands of people who served before 2001, according to a Newsweek report. The Department of Veterans Affairs would extend eligibility for its Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

The VA is the second-largest federal department and employs about 470,000 people, including many veterans. The VA provides benefits to about 6.2 million veterans.

About VA's new extension to caregiver support

In a statement, the VA said, “The new rule will extend program eligibility for legacy participants, legacy applicants and their family caregivers for three years while VA continues the rulemaking process to refine the program. The extension will ensure that legacy participants and applicants can maintain their benefits and stability during this time.”

Legacy participants are veterans, service members, and their caregivers who were in the program as of September 30, 2020. Legacy applicants are those who applied before October 1, 2020, and were accepted on or after October 1, 2020.

The VA said this move will close gaps in support and help provide ongoing care for those already approved under older rules. The agency also said it will make reassessments easier and cut paperwork for caregivers. Veteran organizations welcomed the news.

The VA also said there would be a temporary increase in burial benefits for certain veterans and their families, thanks to the Dole Act. This law lets eligible veterans get their burial costs fully covered for a limited time, as per reports.

Changes due to Trump's recent budget bill

Veterans will also see some changes because of President Donald Trump’s recent budget bill. Veterans’ programs have usually had strong support from both parties and have been getting more funding over time. The new budget adds $83 billion more than last year, mostly for medical care and benefits.

House Republicans have proposed a $453 billion budget for the VA for 2026. This bill keeps the main benefits for veterans, but it also includes changes that could affect how some services are given and paid for. New spending, from a big bill passed by the House in May, comes as the VA deals with possible staff cuts, which led to protests across the country.

The bill also includes new policies about reproductive health, guns, and vaccines, which could change how people use VA services.

VA Secretary Doug Collins said, "Legacy caregivers have helped shape VA's Caregiver Support Program for many years. This decision underscores VA's commitment to Veterans and caregivers across the nation and will help provide consistency and stability to nearly 15,000 legacy participants for years to come."