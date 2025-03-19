Vancouver Auto Show scraps Tesla as US vs Canada over tariff war ramps up

The Vancouver International Auto Show has officially removed Tesla from its lineup, citing “security concerns”. Tesla has been excluded from the Vancouver International Auto Show over security issues, despite warnings to withdraw. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)

Recently, Tesla has had several protests in Canada over Elon Musk's close tie to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canada's imports and threatened to annex the country. Musk was given multiple warnings to voluntarily withdraw but declined to do so.

“The Vancouver International Auto Show has removed Tesla … after the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw,” said Eric Nicholl, the executive director of the auto show, in an official statement, per CBC News.

“The Vancouver Auto Show's primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff.”

Vancouver Auto Show excludes Tesla, citing no political influence

Vancouver International Auto Show is Western Canada’s largest automotive event, where around 200 vehicles are presented over a five-day period from March 19. Leading manufacturers such as Cadillac, Ford, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Toyota and Kia will be represented vehicles at the event.

Nearly 130 thousand attendants came for the event last year. But the logo for Tesla, listed as a participant for the show’s website, was removed from the show’s official website by Tuesday afternoon.

This also comes amid Tesla owners around the States reportedly losing their personal information, apparently under a controversial website called ‘Dogequest’ that hopes to shame and intimidate them, as CEO Elon Musk further affirms his ties to the Trump administration.

Many are also unhappy with Trump’s policies, which include imposing tariffs on Canadian goods and commenting about making the country as US' 51 state.

Nicholl also clarified that political factors did not influence the decision to exclude Tesla, though he expressed disappointment as the expo aimed to feature a wide range of automobiles. “It was a tough call to make,” he told the reporters.

He stressed the significance of consumer auto shows for all carmakers, noting that no other participants had been excluded during his three-year tenure.