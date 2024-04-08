Vatican denounces sex change surgery, gender theory and surrogacy as 'grave' threats to human dignity

Issuing a stern warning against 'gender theory', the Vatican on Monday declared sex-change surgery and surrogacy as grave threats to human dignity, according to a new document that has been approved and signed off by Pope Francis on March 25. The Vatican document titled “Dignitas Inifinita”, which means infinite dignity, declares that any efforts to hide "the sexual difference between man and woman" should be dismissed.(AP)

The document titled “Dignitas Inifinita”, which means infinite dignity, declares that any efforts to hide "the sexual difference between man and woman" should be dismissed.

Refuting the notion that an individual's gender can be altered, the document stated that God made man and woman to be physiologically distinct and that they should not change that plan or attempt to "make oneself God."

“It follows that any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception,” the document said.