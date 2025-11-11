Veterans Day Parade 2025 to honor Sunita Williams, others: Here's how to stream and watch NYC celebrations

Tuesday's 106th annual Veterans Day Parade will honor three trailblazing grand marshals as the Big Apple commemorates a remarkable 250 years of military service in the United States. Grand marshals from the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps will be felicitated during the Veterans Day celebration in US. Retired Navy Capt. Sunita "Suni" Williams, who was stranded in space due to an extended spaceflight mission, will also receive the honour. New York's 106th annual Veterans Day Parade celebrates 250 years of military service, featuring grand marshals from the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps. (X@JohnFischer1776)

According to Mark Otto, executive director of the United War Veterans Council, which hosts the annual parade, “the 250th anniversary... really ties us back to the beginning of the nation: this is when the Revolutionary War started,” NY POST reported.

“This is when America was but a dream, and it was just people coming together and forming our military branches that actually won our freedom.”

Veterans Day Parade: Who all will participate?

Thousands of former service members, hundreds of volunteers, veteran support organizations, and foreign allies from France, Germany, England, and other countries will participate in the celebration, which will see over 150 vehicles and 20,000 marchers down Manhattan's streets.

Otto further stated that there will be representation from veterans who fought in conflicts and military activities since World War II.

The 16-piece American Expeditionary Forces Headquarters marching band, which is a recreation of the World War I military orchestra that eventually became the US Army Band, will perform in event.

Other notable individuals include former US Army calvary scout and Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha, who handed back his medal to the US 4th Infantry Division, arguing that others at the Battle of Kamdesh against the Taliban were more suitable for the award, and Stephen Peck, a Marine officer in the Vietnam War who oversaw US VETS, the country's largest nonprofit organization for veterans services, for 28 years.

New York City Veterans Day Parade: When and where to watch

The Veterans Day parade will begin at 12:30 pm in the Flatiron District at 26th and Fifth Avenue and progress north to 47th Street.

The FOX LOCAL app and Fox 5 NY will broadcast the event live.