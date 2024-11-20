Video of Kane performing a ‘tombstone’ on Linda McMahon goes viral; Internet reacts

Linda McMahon's old videos have stormed the internet after President-elect Donald Trump picked her as secretary of education. In 2013, wrestler Kane performed a “tombstone” on McMahon, which involved hoisting her up upside down while holding her belly to her belly, then dropping her on her back.(X)

She co-founded World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), currently the biggest professional wrestling group in the world, with her husband Vince McMahon.

From 1999 through 2007, she made sporadic on-screen appearances as a fictitious CEO who got into arguments with her family and the wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the anti-Trump organisation Republicans Against Trump shared a video from July 2003 on X, showing wrestler Kane performing a “tombstone” on McMahon, which involved hoisting her up upside down while holding her belly to her belly, then dropping her on her back.

The account posted the video, with a caption saying: “Meet Trump's new Secretary of Education nominee Linda McMahon.” It has garnered over 332.4K views so far.

Internet reacts to Linda McMahon's viral video

As the old video resurfaced on the Internet, several X users called McMahon the best cabinet pick so far.

“She’s about to tombstone the department of education,” one X user wrote.

“And she's the best pick so far,” another stated.

“Omg the Secretary of Education got Tombstone Piledriver'd by mask-less Kane?” a third user asked, while the fourth one said, “That's actually cool as hell. Kid-me would have got a kick out of that.”

“Yup, she is gonna close the doors on that worthless department. DOE to the trash heap. Terrible idea when Carter started it, terrible idea gonna die under Trump,” one more commented.

Trump to axe the Department of Education?

Trump declared the abolishment of the US Department of Education as one of his main campaign pledges.

The government organisation was founded in 1979 and is in charge of managing student loan administration, public school funding, and low-income student assistance programs.

Trump slammed the department by accusing it of “indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual, and political material.”

However, the President-elect will face a challenging task to get congressional approval to dissolve the department.