‘That's my president’: When netizens hailed Trump for ‘humiliating’ & shaving head of Linda McMahon’s hubby in WWE ring

President-elect Donald Trump nominated 76-year-old Linda McMahon, a co-founder of the WWE, to head the Education Department. Just hours after his announcement, an old video of Trump shaving the head of McMahon's spouse inside a wrestling ring has gone viral on social media. Trump shaved Vince McMahon's head in a stage dispute after their intense animosity reached a climax on April 1, 2007.

Trump shares a long-standing relationship with the wrestling tycoon and her spouse. He even funded WWE WrestleMania IV and V, which took place in Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in the late 1980s.

Here's what went wrong between Trump and McMahon's hubby

However, one of the most shocking yet memorable events took place during the “Battle of the Billionaires” at WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

The enmity started when Trump, in typical showman flair, threw thousands of dollars into the audience at a Raw program in January 2007.

The conflict resulted in the “Battle of the Billionaires”, with each billionaire choosing a wrestler to fight for them. McMahon supported Umaga, while Trump selected Bobby Lashley. The condition was that the loser's head would be shaved in the ring.

Both McMahon and Trump, who were in their sixties at the time, contributed their own theatrics to the drama.

Following Lashley's win, McMahon had to put up with the future US president shaving his head. This instance cemented Trump's reputation as an entertainer and contributed to his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A record-breaking 80,103 people attended the match, which was one of the highlights of WrestleMania 23, shattering the previous record for attendance set at the 2003 collegiate BasketBowl at Ford Field.

Watch the full video here:

Here's how Internet reacted

Reacting to the viral video, one X user said: “That's exactly how he's going to fight for America!”

“Exactly. It's all clown show. Con man vs. Commie,” another wrote, while a third one said, “THATS MY PRESIDENT”

“Now that’s some good clean fun!!!” a fourth user said.

“Nothing is more American than this,” one more commented.