Videos of Anthony Joshua's friends Sina Ghami and Latz, shared hours before Nigeria car crash, surface

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria on Monday, according to local authorities. The crash occurred in Ogun State, just north of Lagos, the country's commercial hub. Anthony Joshua with his friends and trainers Sina 'Evolve' Ghami and Lateef 'Latz.'(X)

Police confirmed that Joshua sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition. Two other individuals were killed in the accident, though their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.

In a statement, the Ogun State government said Joshua and another passenger were immediately transported to a specialized medical facility in Lagos.

“Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time. A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely.”

Images circulating on social media showed Anthony Joshua sitting inside the damaged vehicle, surrounded by shattered glass. Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.

Several Nigerian media outlets, including Business News Nigeria, reported that the two individuals who died were Sina 'Evolve' Ghami, Joshua’s long-time friend and strength and conditioning coach, and his personal trainer, Lateef 'Latz', who is known online as Healthy_Mindset. However, neither families nor officials have formally confirmed their identities, and these reports have not been independently verified by HT.com.

Hours before the car crash, both men had shared photos and videos from Nigeria on social media. Ghami posted an image showing him being escorted by a police vehicle, while Latz reshared a video of himself playing table tennis with Joshua. Another widely shared clip showed the two arriving at an airport.

Nigerian president expresses sympathies

Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, offered his condolences to Joshua in a statement posted on X.

"This immense tragedy casts a deep shadow on this season. I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident," Tinubu wrote.

He added, "As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride. I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed."