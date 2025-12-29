What happened to Anthony Joshua? Boxing champion hospitalised as fatal Nigeria car crash claims two lives

Anthony Joshua sustains injurie sin car crash in Nigeria(Getty) Anthony Joshua was in a car accident in Nigeria, resulting in two deaths. Local authorities confirmed he sustained minor injuries. Anthony Joshua was involved in a vehicular accident in Nigeria on Monday, which led to two deaths, confirmed local authorities to ESPN. The boxer is said to have sustained only minor injuries.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, was riding in the rear of a vehicle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway close to Sagamu, which is Joshua's ancestral hometown, when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, two individuals lost their lives due to the accident.

Nigeria car crash: Anthony Joshua shifted to hospital

Speaking to ESPN, Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo said, “The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road.”

“For now, I'm aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. The Command will issue a press release soon.”

Is Anthony Joshua currently on vacation?

Joshua is currently vacationing in Africa after achieving a sixth-round knockout victory against YouTube-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul in Miami less than two weeks ago.

Unverified videos circulating online seem to depict Joshua, appearing dazed and shirtless, seated in a vehicle surrounded by shattered glass.

“Early indications are he is ok but waiting on further official news,” a spokesperson for Joshua informed ESPN after the incident.

Anthony Joshua's promoter gives statement

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, spoke to Daily Mail Sport and stated that he is on a family holiday.

"We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don't want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

Joshua further said that they looking forward to receiving more details regarding the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Joshua's victory over Paul marked his 29th win out of 33 professional bouts and appeared to bring him closer to a long-anticipated clash with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently in retirement, scheduled for next year.