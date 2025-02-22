Viral: Massive brawl at Atlanta airport caught on cam; suspects slip away due to late police arrival

Fists flew at the Atlanta airport in Georgia, US. Viral footage of passengers getting into a huge fight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is doing rounds on the Internet. A group of air travellers throwing punches, kicking each other and screaming at one another were caught on camera. A massive fight broke out between travellers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, this week. (Bloomberg)

The incident took place in the airport's waiting area near a boarding gate amid an already prolonged period of air travel unrest. The brawl, presumably recorded by fellow passengers on the scene, made it to the American city's local update newsfeed on Instagram, Atlanta Uncensored, on Friday (IST).

Also read | Who is Anthony Ricco? Diddy's lawyer quitting sex-trafficking case ahead of trial

It eventually hit X, formerly Twitter, amassing an even wider audience. The visuals of violent carnage sparked outrage on social media, especially since parents and children were also present at the scene.

Brawl at Atlanta Airport: No suspects or victims accounted for

US-based media outlet TMZ also reported on the issue, confirming that airport officials are currently investigating the incident as it remains unclear what served as a catalyst for the unruly fight at the airport.

Furthermore, Atlanta police told the tabloid that the case was reported to authorities, but they arrived by the time passengers involved in the action-packed showdown had left. The cops couldn’t get in touch with any suspects or victims of the incident.

Internet reacts to Atlanta Airport fight

Lexi JaNay, who, according to her Instagram account, is a model and fashion-lifestyle content creator, joked in the comments of one of the videos posted on the Atlanta Uncensored page: “The ABSOLUTE LAST place I would fight is an airport. Baby that is FEDERAL ground which equates to FEDERAL CHARGES and not to mention being on the NO FLY LIST 😂”

Someone else chimed in, “I’ll fight in church before I fight at the airport. God forgives TSA don’t.” Meanwhile, lifestyle and travel digital creator Shan Nevaeh wrote under the IG video, “All of y’all on the no fly list and I guarantee you all of them probably were about to take a trip together… “friends”.”

Also read | Plot twist: Prince Harry's secret US visa records to be made public despite Trump ruling out deportation

Another user added, “Arrested at the airport is a Federal crime, people gone learn the hard way.”

Jonathan Cunningham, an Atlanta Drone Pilot & Visual Storyteller per his Instagram bio, pointed out: “I'm always surprised at how long fights and stuff can go on in the airport before security steps in.”

With the fight happening right in front of a Spirit Airlines board, an X user quipped how it all looked like a “good commercial Ad for Spirit Airlines...'We have kick ass prices to your destination’” for the low-cost carrier in the US. Yet another person theorised that Spirit’s rival airline put people up to the stunt to trash its name: “Delta paid them to do this in front of the Spirit sign.”