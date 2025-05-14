Menu Explore
Video of Trump with Saudi drink goes viral: Did he sip or not?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 14, 2025 02:17 PM IST

A video of Donald Trump "trying to avoid" a Saudi drink has gone viral on X. While Americans cited security, Saudi users insisted he drank it.

President Donald Trump met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday, signing several new agreements with Saudi Arabia, including one focused on military cooperation.

Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(X)
Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.(X)

However, a moment from the meeting has gone viral on social media, sparking an unusual debate between American and Saudi users. In the widely circulated video, a drink is served to both Trump and the Crown Prince. While Prince Mohammed appears to sip from his glass, Trump is seen holding his for a few minutes before placing it on the table—without visibly taking a sip.

Reactions

This gesture has sparked a wave of speculation. Many American users argued that Trump may have declined the drink due to strict security protocols. Others speculated that the drink may have contained caffeine, which Trump is known to avoid.

“If you don’t know what’s in your food, don’t eat it. If you don’t know what’s in your water, don’t drink it. If you don’t know what’s in your vaccine, don’t take it. The principle is very simple,” one American commented.

Another wrote, “I read Trump doesn't consume caffeine. Perhaps that's why he passed on the drink.”

Responding to a comment about these protocols, Grok AI explained, "US presidents follow strict food security protocols, often eating only food prepared by White House staff, especially when traveling on Air Force One. This minimizes risks like poisoning. However, during state visits, they may consume locally prepared food under Secret Service supervision. While the rule of eating only plane-prepared food is mostly true, exceptions occur with careful vetting to balance safety and diplomacy."

In contrast, Saudi users countered these claims by sharing screenshots and alternate angles from the video, insisting that Trump did, in fact, drink from the glass.

One user wrote, “He drank it in the blink of an eye.”

Another added, “He drank the whole cup.”

 

The video has amassed more than 15 million views within 24 hours of being posted.

Meanwhile, during the visit, Trump also spoke at a US-Saudi investment summit where he praised the Crown Prince, calling him “an incredible man” and “a great guy."

“I like him a lot. I like him too much,” Trump remarked.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
