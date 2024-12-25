Viral video of Times Square blackout on Christmas Eve sparks buzz: Here's what really happened

A video of New York City’s Times Square suddenly blacking out on Christmas Eve, December 24 is going viral across social media platforms. The video showed the blackout followed by all the 27 billboards lit up again to show the story of the Birth of Christ on them to celebrate the holiday season. The viral video was shared by various users on X, however, a Community Note attached to the post pointed out that the video was originally dated back to November 2023. The viral billboard display in Times Square, celebrating Christmas.(@JackPosobiec/X)

Viral NYC Times Square Christmas Eve blackout video explained

The video went viral on social media on Christmas Eve 2024, however, it reportedly dates back to November 27, 2023. Thus, it roughly translates to the fact that no such billboard display took place a Times Square this year, as reported by Sportskeeda.

The 2023 light and sound show was planned and executed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which is also known as the Mormons. The 27 billboard show is called A Silent Night Surprise in Times Square and is available to stream on YouTube. The show was organised to bring people’s attention towards the Church’s Light of the World Giving Machine initiative.

The initiative included various red vending machines planted across the city which contained resources for the poor during the holiday season.

Netizens react to the Times Square Billboard show

Regardless of the video’s original date and the event’s actual occurrence, people on the internet thoroughly enjoyed the show. One user on X wrote, “Good stuff, much needed in The Empire State." A second user wrote, “Amazing. Jesus is the reason for the season! Merry Christmas!” A third user wrote, “Truly beautiful. I did not know NY was capable of something like this. Maybe we are all going to be okay.” Another user wrote, “That is awesome. See what can happen when you cooperate. Beautiful things come out of the synergy.”

However, a user criticised the display as they wrote, “Imagine spending this much money on marketing your religion vs sheltering a feeding the needy. What Wouldnt Jesus Do… this.”