Vivek Ramaswamy challenges Nikki Haley to name three regions of Ukraine, here's what she did | Watch

In the heat of the Republican presidential debate, on the stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Vivek Ramaswamy criticized Nikki Haley’s foreign policy expertise, claiming that “foreign policy experience is not the same as foreign policy wisdom,” and doubted her ability to identify Ukrainian provinces on a map. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley looks on as fellow candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy passes by, during a break at the fourth Republican candidates' U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, U.S. December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Ramaswamy took to X (formerly Twitter), challenging Haley’s knowledge of the geopolitical landscape she was willing to send American troops to defend.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I made a bet that@NikkiHaley couldn’t even name just three regions of eastern Ukraine that she wants to send America’s sons & daughters to die fighting for. Turns out, I was right,” he wrote.

Ramaswamy calls out Haley’s campaign financing

On the GOP debate stage Ramaswamy, a newcomer to the political arena, did not hold back in his attacks on Haley. He pointed out her acceptance of a substantial donation from LinkedIn Corp. co-founder Reid Hoffman, a known supporter of Democratic candidates, suggesting that Haley’s surge in the polls and newfound interest from big-dollar donors had compromised her conservative values.

Ramaswamy went further, accusing one of Haley’s major supporters, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, of influencing her policies, dubbing him “the king of the woke industrial complex.”

The former UN Ambassador, found herself at the center of controversy as she defended her decision to accept corporate money, despite her long-standing conservative stance against corporate bailouts. Her assertion that she would “take support from anybody” was met with immediate criticism from her rivals, particularly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

ALSO READ| Four Republicans stir up GOP debate stage, Donald Trump's absence unfelt

“Look, we will take support from anybody we can take support from, but I have been a conservative fighter all my life…I was a Tea Party candidate when I became governor. We opposed every single corporate bailout we possibly could,” Hailey said Wednesday on the stage.

As the dust settles on the debate stage, the aftermath of Ramaswamy’s challenge to Haley remains to be seen. With the presidential race heating up, such exchanges are likely to become more frequent, as candidates vie for the support of the electorate while fending off attacks from their rivals.