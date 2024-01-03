Vivek Ramaswamy draws former Iowa Rep Steve King's support in presidential race

Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy received the endorsement of former Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King known for his controversial and racist remarks, on Tuesday. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy gestures while speaking during an election campaign event in Bettendorf, Iowa, U.S., January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Cheney Orr(REUTERS)

King praised Ramaswamy in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian American businessman is “wicked, smart, and principled” and ideal for the next US President.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Today, I heartily endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for President. He is wicked smart and as principled. Vivek knows and understands the Constitution and will refurbish the Pillars of American Exceptionalism,” he wrote.

Later that day Vivek replied back on the platform saying, “This isn’t an endorsement from a politician. It’s from a true patriot.”

‘Vivek Ramaswamy is going to shock the world’: King

Earlier POLITICO reported that the former Iowa Congressman believes the biotech entrepreneur was the only candidate who had the guts to stand up against the CO2 pipelines in Iowa, the climate change agenda, the Jan. 6 prosecution, and the birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

ALSO READ| ‘Not once does she apologize': Bill Ackman, Vivek Ramaswamy and more react after Claudine Gay's resignation

“Vivek Ramaswamy is going to shock the world at the Iowa caucus because he is the only candidate in this race who’s had the courage to oppose the CO2 pipelines here in Iowa, to publicly oppose the climate change cult, to commit to pardon peaceful Jan 6 protestors on day 1, and to end birthright citizenship for kids of illegals in this country,” King said.

Ramaswamy, who has been campaigning across the state, will announce King’s endorsement at Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. His campaign claimed that he was the first presidential candidate ever to visit all 99 counties in Iowa twice in one year.

The Presidential candidate expressed his respect for King, who he said was not a follower but a leader of the America First movement. He also said that he and King agreed on many issues that other Republicans were too scared to address.

‘The likes of Steve King & Pat Buchanan were the OGs’

“Most people are sheep when it comes to making endorsements, but Steve doesn’t do what he’s ‘supposed to.’ He votes his conscience and that’s why I respect him. Steve King was America First before it was cool. The likes of Steve King & Pat Buchanan were the OGs,” Ramaswamy said.

He added: “We’ve found common cause on countless issues where other Republicans are too afraid to speak up — opposing the CO2 Pipelines here in Iowa, ending birthright citizenship, making English the national language, or shutting down the deep state. I expect we’ll make Steve look prescient on Jan 15.”

ALSO READ| 'It's anti-racism,' Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Bank of America's ‘bias’ for Black, Hispanic communities

King, who represented the most conservative district in Iowa for nine terms, lost his seat in 2020 to then-state Sen. Randy Feenstra. Before that, he had faced criticism and censure from his own party for making offensive statements, especially on race. He was removed from his committee assignments before losing his re-election bid.

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, has also made some extreme and conspiratorial claims, such as calling Jan. 6 an “inside job” and saying at the December debate that the Great Replacement Theory, which asserts that Democrats are replacing white voters with immigrants and minorities, “is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”