Walmart driver caught masturbating sued by woman for misconduct after delivery

A disturbing incident involving a Walmart delivery driver has led to a lawsuit in South Carolina. Filed on December 19, the lawsuit accuses 39-year-old Alvin B. Ortiz of misconduct after he allegedly exposed himself in a customer’s driveway following a grocery delivery. Alvin Ortiz's mugshot. Alvin Ortiz was arrested back on July 9.(pic- horrycounty, X )

The plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe, alleged Ortiz stayed in his car for several minutes after the delivery, during which she said she witnessed him engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Walmart delivery man masturbates in woman’s driveway

According to the lawsuit, which names both Walmart and the delivery driver, Alvin B. Ortiz, the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on July 8. Ortiz reportedly delivered groceries to the woman’s front door before returning to his parked car, where he remained for several minutes. Concerned about his delayed stay, the woman approached his vehicle to check on him and was shocked to find Ortiz with his pants down, allegedly pleasuring himself.

Frightened by the incident, she reportedly ran back to her house with her young child, seeking safety. The woman and her child hid while she contacted a neighbour for help. The neighbour allegedly approached the driver’s vehicle and caught him continuing the act. This led to a verbal confrontation between them, during which Ortiz reportedly drove off while shouting violent threats from his car window.

What are the charges against Ortiz and Walmart?

Ortiz was taken into custody for indecent exposure the next day, July 9, and was reportedly released on bond. The case remains under consideration by a judge. In the meantime, the lawsuit claims that Walmart failed to perform a thorough background check on the driver in question. It additionally argues that Walmart should be responsible for the actions of its employees while they are on duty.

Walmart’s statement

The woman identified as Jane Doe is seeking compensation for “past and future mental pain and suffering, mental, emotional, and psychological damage, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

In response to the allegations, Walmart released a statement, claiming, “the safety of our associates and customers is always a top priority.” The company further assured that their lawyers “are reviewing the complaint and will respond appropriately to the court.”