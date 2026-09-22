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Was Jennifer Eckhart fighting $1mn lawsuit before death? Florida couple's move against former Fox News producer

Jennifer Eckhart was facing a $1 million defamation lawsuit from a Florida couple for allegedly linking them to sex trafficking.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 17:42:01 IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Jennifer Eckhart was defending against a $1 million defamation claim at the time of her death. The suit was initiated by a Florida couple, who alleged she had made false associations between them, their business, and sex trafficking activities.

Florida couple, Darby Annunziata and John, accused Jennifer Eckhart of making disparaging comments affecting their business, Sugar Pie Lashes.
Florida couple, Darby Annunziata and John, accused Jennifer Eckhart of making disparaging comments affecting their business, Sugar Pie Lashes.

Documentary evidence accessed by TMZ reveals that Darby Annunziata, along with her spouse John, and their eyelash establishment, Sugar Pie Lashes, initiated legal proceedings against the former Fox News producer in February, approximately seven months before her death by suicide at her residence in Florida.

Lawsuit against Jennifer Eckhart: What we know

According to the filed complaint, Jennifer purportedly entered an adjacent boutique and cautioned patrons against patronizing the salon, asserting that Darby demonstrates insufficient support for women, particularly single mothers engaged in arduous labor within the context of sex trafficking.

Deep Dive

What was the defamation lawsuit against Jennifer Eckhart about?

The defamation lawsuit against Jennifer Eckhart was initiated by a Florida couple who alleged she made false associations between them and sex trafficking activities, claiming her statements harmed their business.

How did Jennifer Eckhart defend herself against the allegations made in the lawsuit?

Jennifer Eckhart denied the allegations, asserting that her statements were criticisms of Darby's management of a terminated employee and claimed her comments were either personal opinions or exaggerations.

What led to Jennifer Eckhart's death and how was it classified?

Jennifer Eckhart was found dead in her home, and law enforcement officials classified her death as a suicide, which came shortly after her ongoing legal battles.
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The couple contends that this language insinuated Darby's involvement in sex trafficking activities. They further allege that Jennifer subsequently made an additional disparaging remark, characterizing Darby and John as participants in a "swinger pineapple community" and describing it as a significant matter.

Jennifer refuted allegations that she had leveled accusations of criminal conduct against any person, instead asserting that her statements constituted criticism directed toward Darby's management of a terminated employee, as per TMZ.

She contended that the alleged statements represented either personal opinion or rhetorical exaggeration, and maintained that an audio recording of the exchange was incomplete, terminating before her full explanation.

Jennifer petitioned the court for case dismissal, with her May submission suggesting that the discovery process remained in progress. The ultimate trajectory of the litigation following her passing remains indeterminate.

Jennifer Eckhart died by suicide: Cops

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials have informed that Jennifer's death on Saturday resulted from suicide at her residence, where her mother discovered her in a bathtub with a pocketknife in close proximity.

Jennifer achieved considerable public recognition following her accusation against former Fox News anchor Ed Henry, alleging rape in a distinct legal action that reached settlement in 2024. Henry refuted all these allegations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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