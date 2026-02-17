Was Kevin Durant suspended by the NBA over fresh burner account row? Here's the truth

A claim has gone viral that Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has been suspended by the NBA over rumors that he used a burner account to allegedly trash-talk some of his teammates. However, the claim is false, and the NBA has not suspended KD. Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant dunks against the Los Angeles Clippers during on February 11. (AP)

The rumors surfaced after social media discovered a burner account that contained discussions on Houston Rockets players, and claims that it belonged to Durant gained ground based on purported clues. The allegations have not been officially confirmed.

But Durant's 2019 claim that he uses a burner account to interact with friends anonymously has led many to believe that the account is his. Since the controversy, the account has been set to private. Social media noticed that it features the photo of an owl, a GIF that KD tweeted from his own handle in the past.

Durant or the NBA has not reacted to the rumors and there is no investigation into the controversy currently ongoing. Despite that, rumors that KD has been suspended spread like wildfire on social media.

For instance, here is a post that claims that Durant has been suspended. It has been shared and viewed thousands of times.