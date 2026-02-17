Was Kevin Durant suspended by the NBA over fresh burner account row? Here's the truth
A viral claim that Kevin Durant was suspended by the NBA over a burner account is false; there’s no ban or official confirmation the account belongs to KD.
A claim has gone viral that Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has been suspended by the NBA over rumors that he used a burner account to allegedly trash-talk some of his teammates. However, the claim is false, and the NBA has not suspended KD.
The rumors surfaced after social media discovered a burner account that contained discussions on Houston Rockets players, and claims that it belonged to Durant gained ground based on purported clues. The allegations have not been officially confirmed.
But Durant's 2019 claim that he uses a burner account to interact with friends anonymously has led many to believe that the account is his. Since the controversy, the account has been set to private. Social media noticed that it features the photo of an owl, a GIF that KD tweeted from his own handle in the past.
Durant or the NBA has not reacted to the rumors and there is no investigation into the controversy currently ongoing. Despite that, rumors that KD has been suspended spread like wildfire on social media.
For instance, here is a post that claims that Durant has been suspended. It has been shared and viewed thousands of times.
Also read: Kevin Durant allegedly trash talked teammates in group chats using burner account; ‘can’t trust Jabari…’
Did Kevin Durant Trash Talk His Teammates?
The screenshots of old posts and DMs of the now-private X account have surfaced on social media where the user discusses matters private to KD, as well as his basketball relationships.
Among the NBA players mentioned by the account were Durant's current teammate Jabari Parker and former teammates, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker. The screenshots appeared to be from a group chat on X.
“I can’t trust Jabari to make a f**kin shot or get a stop," of the messages from the account on the chat read. He’s lowkey r*tarded” The account posted a purported meme on the users' "life with Devin Booker and Ben Simmons."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More