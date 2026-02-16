Kevin Durant allegedly trash talked teammates in group chats using burner account; ‘can’t trust Jabari…’

The screenshots further show Durant talking about former teammates, like Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, in the group chat.

Social media users quickly remarked that the screenshots include chats and comments about former teammates and NBA personalities that seem too specific to be coincidental.

The screenshots shared in the viral post show chats and DMs allegedly from his burner account that reference Durant's personal information and basketball relationships.

Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets superstar, has sparked fresh online controversy after he alleged used a burner account to slander his teammates and got exposed after the screenshots of the chats were leaked.

Durant sparks buzz online after second burner account exposé This is not the first time Durant has been in the headlines because of his social media burner accounts.

Using social media has been both a boon and a bane for Durant. He has faced criticism previously after it was revealed that he utilized a burner account.

He clarified in the podcast The Pivot that, “I don’t want to build up all this hate towards media or fans. So I just say what I feel in the moment, and I realized over time that these interactions have brought me closer to the basketball community.”

However, after the recent revelations of his chats and DMs, his fans do not seem all that happy.

A user on X, OrbitNY, wrote criticizing Durant, “Kevin Wayne Durant at the age of 40 has never had an intimate relationship and has to resort to Twitter burner accounts, something he still can’t get right after already being exposed for it before.”

Another user on X called out Durant's “Twitter addiction" and accused him of indirectly donating to Israel. He wrote, “so kevin durant is a fucking loser incel with a twitter addiction who has no wife or kids or any meaningful relationships in his life so he gossips in online group chats and supplies drones to israel …… did i miss anything.”