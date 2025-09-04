Ben Simmons trade: What are ex-Clippers star's career earnings and net worth

Ben Simmons is reportedly considering hanging up his boots. The former NBA All-Star and No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is mulling retirement, as per the New York Post. Ben Simmons had been compared to the likes of Magic Johnson and LeBron James, when he was starting out(X/@LegionHoops)

“Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season,” the publication reported.

The 29-year-old had been compared to the likes of Magic Johnson and LeBron James, when he was starting out, but his career stats tell a different story. Plagued by a chronic back and nerve problems, Simmons has had trouble shooting, and has reportedly suffered a significant ‘mental block’ after his shooting was criticized.

While Simmons may yet retire, he has been linked to New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings in the meantime. So, here's a look at Simmons' net worth and earnings while his NBA future remains a question.

Ben Simmons net worth and earnings

The Australian who made the right noise when he was with Louisiana State, had a contract paying him $1,082,061 over one year during the last season, as per Sportrac.

As of 2025, Simmons' net worth is estimated to be $80 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Simmons was initially picked by the Philadelphia 76ers, but missed his rookie season with them due to a foot injury. However, when he debuted in 2017, Simmons quickly appeared as one of the most promising players in the league. From 2018 to 2020-2021, Simmons was an all-star regular in the NBA. He and Joel Embiid formed a formidable duo for the 76ers.

During the 2021-2022 season, Simmons headed to Brooklyn Nets, but only debuted in the 2022-23 season. His career stats include 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. Once one of the most notable names in the sport, Simmons could be headed for an untimely exit, if he chooses to go ahead with his retirement plan.