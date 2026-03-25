Was Michelle Duggar arrested after confrontation with reporter in viral video? Here's the truth
Joseph and Kendra Duggar arrests fueled media frenzy. A viral video showed Michelle Duggar confronting paparazzi, sparking false rumors she was arrested.
The arrests of Joseph and Kendra Duggar have dragged the Duggar family from TLC's '19 Kids & Counting' fame into tabloid headlines again. Such has been the interest in their movements after the arrests that the paparazzi and reporters have started prying into every moment of their lives.
Recently, Michelle Duggar, the mother of the 19 Duggar children, had a heated encounter with a paparazzi, which was recorded and later released on social media. In the video, Michelle Duggar could be seen angrily talking to the paparazzi, who was seated in the car.
The video sparked speculation that Michelle Duggar was also arrested over the angry interaction, but that is not true.
The video was posted on the TikTok account shabba.com and went viral amid the controversy over Joseph Duggar. In the video, Michelle could be seen recording a video of the incident while angrily talking to the reporter.
"I’m protecting children, what are you doing?” she could be heard yelling at the paparazzi. The paparazzi, in turn, asks Michelle if she would be willing to do an interview. To which Michelle responds even angrier, saying: “You may not. You cannot be here!”
The argument then escalates as the Duggar mom tries to remove the paparazzi, claiming it was private property. It is unclear where exactly the video was recorded.
Here's the video:
Michelle Duggar's Car With Bullet Holes Sparks Buzz
Michelle Duggar was at the jail in Arkansas after Kendra Duggar's arrest to pay her bond and secure her release. Kendra, the wife of Michelle's son Joseph, was booked along with Joseph in Arkansas on four counts of child endangerment on Friday.
Joseph Duggar, meanwhile, was arrested on Thursday for molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida in 2022. The girl, now 14, testified to the police in Bay County, Florida which led to Joseph Duggar's arrest. He admitted to the charges in a phone call with the victim's father on March 17, the sheriff's office confirmed.
Also read: Kendra Duggar: Possible prison term of Joseph Duggar's wife revealed amid confusion around hearing
As Michelle Duggar went to the Washington County jail to secure Kendra's release, paparazzi noticed that her car door had several bullet holes and their photos went viral.
Amy Duggar Issue Statement
Amy Duggar King, the cousin of Joseph Duggar, released a statement on March 21 that the "world changed" after the arrests of Joseph and Kendra Duggar.
“The world changed a few hours later,” she wrote. “These are serious charges,” she added, talking about Kendra Duggar. “They are not the same as Joseph’s charges, but they are not small, and I will not treat them as small.
“The moment a person faces criminal charges for the endangerment of children, my prayers shift … to the children.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More