Was Michelle Duggar arrested after confrontation with reporter in viral video? Here's the truth

The arrests of Joseph and Kendra Duggar have dragged the Duggar family from TLC's '19 Kids & Counting' fame into tabloid headlines again. Such has been the interest in their movements after the arrests that the paparazzi and reporters have started prying into every moment of their lives. Bob and Michelle Duggar with their son, James Andrew. (duggarfam/ Instagram)

Recently, Michelle Duggar, the mother of the 19 Duggar children, had a heated encounter with a paparazzi, which was recorded and later released on social media. In the video, Michelle Duggar could be seen angrily talking to the paparazzi, who was seated in the car.

The video sparked speculation that Michelle Duggar was also arrested over the angry interaction, but that is not true.

The video was posted on the TikTok account shabba.com and went viral amid the controversy over Joseph Duggar. In the video, Michelle could be seen recording a video of the incident while angrily talking to the reporter.

"I’m protecting children, what are you doing?” she could be heard yelling at the paparazzi. The paparazzi, in turn, asks Michelle if she would be willing to do an interview. To which Michelle responds even angrier, saying: “You may not. You cannot be here!”

The argument then escalates as the Duggar mom tries to remove the paparazzi, claiming it was private property. It is unclear where exactly the video was recorded.

Here's the video: