Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Was Vance Boelter frustrated over US leadership turning against Israel before Minnesota shooting?

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 18, 2025 09:22 PM IST

Vance Boelter, accused of a political murder in Minnesota, had previously voiced concerns about the US’s relationship with Israel.

Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter voiced concerns that the US was “turning against Israel” years before carrying out a gruesome political murder, according to a former co-worker.

Vance Boelter is still being held by the federal government on suspicion of killing Hortman and her husband, and attempting to kill state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, on Friday night.
Charlie Kalech, CEO of a web design company that Boelter commissioned, told ABC News that the 57-year-old demonstrated growing frustration with society in the years preceding the horrific assault and had expressed concern that the US was losing its “Judaic/Christian foundations.”

Kalech stated that Boelter picked his company, J-Town, since it is situated in Jerusalem and he was interested in promoting Israel. He also mentioned that he has collaborated with Boelter for over ten years, designing websites for a variety of projects.

‘US is slowly turning against Israel’

During the process of developing a notion for Boelter's book “Revoformation,” Kalech stated that the alleged assassin claimed that American leadership “is slowly turning against Israel.”

In September 2017, Boelter gave Kalech a PowerPoint presentation on “Revoformation,” writing, “I am very concerned that the leadership in the US is slowly turning against Israel because we are losing our Judaic/Christian foundations that was [sic] once very strong.”

What is Revoformation?

Kalech interpreted the book's title as a combination of the words “revolution” and “reformation.”

The presenter went on to say, “I believe that if the Christians are united and the people who are leading this Revoformation are a blessing to Israel that it will be good for both Israel and the US.”

Boelter also attempted to establish a ministry called “Revoformation,” according to ABC News.

The ministry never seemed to take off, and neither did the book. "It seemed to me like maybe he volunteered more than what was good for him,” Kalech remarked.

Boelter expressed desire to eradicate hunger in America

Kalech claimed that despite his innocence, Boelter showed no overt indicators of extremism that would have motivated him to allegedly kill a congresswoman and her husband in a brutal shooting and target several others.

Boelter, as per Kalech, spoke with him in May 2022.

Boelter gave Kalech a PowerPoint presentation that claimed that one of his other goals was to eradicate hunger in America.

