Watch Out, America! China’s ‘Kung fu’ robot unleashes unreal moves | Video

In a stunning display, a humanoid robot from China could be seen performing kung fu moves with precision and balance. Made by Chinese robotics start-up Unitree was also able to do a side flip. Videos of the ‘kung fu bot’ showing off its dance and martial arts moves are going viral on social media. Unitree unveiled its latest humanoid robot this week(Unitree)

Uniree used a virtual environment and Nvidia’s Isaac Simulator to produce the G1. A digital twin of the humanoid was created even before it took form, physically. The digital version observed and learned from human actions using motion capture and video data.

The robot’s moves are honed through reinforcement learning in a virtual sandbox, then brought to life in the real world via Sim2Real tech, effortlessly linking digital practice to physical feats.

Kung fu Skills that wow

In its latest video, the G1 humanoid robot pulled off slick kung fu moves with jaw-dropping balance and flair. Punching, nailing roundhouse kicks, and flexing complex martial arts tricks, this bot’s 23 joints have agility and precision.

However, G1 goes beyond kung fu. Unitree stated that the humanoid robot is a versatile machine and is capable of handling everyday complex tasks across settings - homes, factories, and even hospitals.

Big leap for humanoid robots

G1’s viral video came a day after American robot maker Figure AI unveiled an automated production line that it says is capable of manufacturing 12,000 of its humanoids per year. China’s Midea Group presented its prototype for a self-developed humanoid.

Referring to the developments this week, an analyst at Shanghai Securities Wu Tingting wrote in her research note: “During this week, we’ve seen frequent advancements by humanoid robot manufacturers.”

“The domestic and international industries have witnessed intensive advancements recently, and the number of new entrants to the industry has increased significantly. The humanoid robot industry chain has entered the stage of ‘let a hundred flowers bloom,’” she added, according to a South China Morning Post report.