Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Watch: Scary footage shows exact moment UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville airport

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 05:17 am IST

A video shows the UPS cargo jet crashing near Louisville airport Thursday afternoon, triggering a massive fire and smoke.

A UPS Airlines cargo plane crashed near the Muhmmad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft involved in the crash is reportedly an MD-11 cargo aircraft that was on its way from Louisville to Honolulu.

A fireball erupts near airport property after reports of a plane crash at Louisville International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville.(AP)
A video has surfaced of the plane crash, which shows the exact moment that the UPS cargo jet went down near the airport, causing a massive explosion sound, along with fire and smoke.

Reports indicate that there were injuries, but their details of the injuries are not clear at the moment. UPS said three people were on board the aircraft. Louisville Metro Police Department is responding to the incident.

Here's the video showing the exact moment the plane crashed in Louisville on Tuesday.

The United Parcel Service, which operates its primary hub in Worldport, Louisville, confirmed on X that one of its aircraft was involved in the crash. A shelter-in-place was issued in a five-mile radius of the area, including Fern Valley Road where the crash occurred.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the Air Traffic Control, the agencies confirmed.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
