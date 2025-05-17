Wells Dairy recall update: Ice cream adds 22 products to its recall list - Here's why
Wells Dairy has recalled 22 of its products in the United States due to the possible presence of plastic in them
Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has recalled batches of its ice cream products across the country due to the possible presence of plastics. These products were shipped to nearly 103 food service locations in the United States, but the recall was initiated on April 25 after plastic risks.
FDA classifies Wells Dairy recall as Class II
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified this recall as a Class II category, which means consumption of this recalled batch of products could cause reversible health issues. If hard plastic fragments are found to be anywhere present in these products, it could cause a choking hazard. However, the chances of serious harm are quite slim in these cases, according to the FDA's classification.
ALSO READ | Social Security Fairness Act: Who is eligible, and what will be the stimulus amount?
This recall affects large 3-gallon containers, with 5,000 tubs of Wells Dairy's Vanilla Frozen Yogurt seeing the biggest hit. As of now, the products may have been sold in commercial settings, but have reportedly not been sold directly to consumers.
Full list of recalled products
Below is the full list of recalled products by Wells Dairy. The FDA is advising all food service operators to halt using these products and follow the necessary disposal procedures.
- Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream – UPC: 50758108118404 – Lot 50033
- Glenview Farms French Vanilla Ice Cream – UPC: 50758108392668 – Lot 50015
- Sysco French Vanilla Ice Cream – UPC: 00074865257275 – Lot 50025
- Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 046045065871 – Lot 50004
- Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 046045065833 – Lot 50003
- Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640050604 – Lot 50034
- Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Fat Free Frozen Yogurt – UPC: 070640005567 – Lot 50014
- Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640006564 – Lot 50029
- BIPC Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640008025 – Lot 50024
- Vanilla Frozen Yogurt – UPC: 00070640022144 – Lot 50002
- Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640022250 – Lot 50005
- GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640018451 – Lot 50004
- Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 00093901820730 – Lot 50003
- Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640050314 – Lot 50009
- Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream – UPC: 070640050420 – Lot 50016
- Peanut Butter 'N Fudge Ice Cream – UPC: 070640050574 – Lot 50012
- Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream – UPC: 070640600052 – Lot 50085
- Scooper Hero Ice Cream – UPC: 070640050642 – Lot 50011
- Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640050482 – Lot 50018
- GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 070640000272 – Lot 50024
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream – UPC: 50758108658085 – Lot 50026
- Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream – UPC: 50758108118398 – Lot 50066