Wells Dairy recall update: Ice cream adds 22 products to its recall list - Here's why

Wells Enterprises, also known as Wells Dairy, has recalled batches of its ice cream products across the country due to the possible presence of plastics. These products were shipped to nearly 103 food service locations in the United States, but the recall was initiated on April 25 after plastic risks. 22 batches of ice cream products recalled by Wells Dairy

FDA classifies Wells Dairy recall as Class II

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified this recall as a Class II category, which means consumption of this recalled batch of products could cause reversible health issues. If hard plastic fragments are found to be anywhere present in these products, it could cause a choking hazard. However, the chances of serious harm are quite slim in these cases, according to the FDA's classification.

This recall affects large 3-gallon containers, with 5,000 tubs of Wells Dairy's Vanilla Frozen Yogurt seeing the biggest hit. As of now, the products may have been sold in commercial settings, but have reportedly not been sold directly to consumers.

Full list of recalled products

Below is the full list of recalled products by Wells Dairy. The FDA is advising all food service operators to halt using these products and follow the necessary disposal procedures.