West Coast sea level live: How far inland do tsunamis go? Here's the latest

A tsunami advisory after an 8.7 quake off Russia's coast led to sirens and evacuations across Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.

The tsunami advisory for the West Coast, spanning California, Oregon, parts of Washington, Alaska and Hawaii on Tuesday sparked emergency evacuations. Tsunami sirens sounded off in many areas, including Hawaii.

The tsunami advisory was sparked by a 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Russia's pacific coast, in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia. In this article, we will track the sea levels off the US west coast, as per live information fed in by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The following NOAA's Tsunami Capable Tide Stations are monitoring the sea levels in the regions on the West Coast that could be affected.

Note: NOAA sea level data is updated every six minutes.

NameStation IDCurrent Sea Level
San Diego9410170Check here
La Jolla9410230Check here
Los Angeles9410660Check here
Santa Monica9410840Check here
Ventura9411166Check here
Santa Barbara9411340Check here
Port San Luis9412110Click here
Monterey9413450Check here
San Francisco9414290Check here
Redwood City9414523Check here
Alameda9414750Check here
Richmond9414863Check here
Point Reyes9415020Check here
Martinez-Amorco Pier9415102Check here
Port Chicago9415144Check here
Port of West Sacramento, Washington Lake9416131 
Arena Cove9416841 
North Spit9418767 
Crescent City9419750 
Port Orford9431647 
Charleston9432780 
South Beach9435380 
Garibaldi9437540 
Astoria9439040 
Wauna9439099 
St Helens9439201 
Vancouver9440083 
TEMCO Kalama Terminal9440357 
Longview9440422 
Skamokawa9440569 
Cape Disappointment9440581 
Toke Point9440910 
Westport9441102 
La Push, Quillayute River9442396 
Neah Bay9443090 
Port Angeles9444090 
Port Townsend9444900 
Bremerton9445958 
Tacoma9446484 
Seattle9447130 
Cherry Point9449424 
Friday Harbor9449880 

Tsunami Warning in the US - Check live updates on Hindustan Times

How far inland could the tsunami go?

Under a full tsunami warning, with expected wave heights of 1 to 3 meters (3–10 ft) above tidal level — locally destructive potential. As a result, the sea level could be expected to rise a few hundred feet. Up to around 300 meters inland is possible.

However, it still depends on how the waves travel, with real-time alerts provided by the NOAA’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
