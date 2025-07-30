West Coast sea level live: How far inland do tsunamis go? Here's the latest
A tsunami advisory after an 8.7 quake off Russia's coast led to sirens and evacuations across Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.
The tsunami advisory for the West Coast, spanning California, Oregon, parts of Washington, Alaska and Hawaii on Tuesday sparked emergency evacuations. Tsunami sirens sounded off in many areas, including Hawaii.
The tsunami advisory was sparked by a 8.7 magnitude earthquake on Russia's pacific coast, in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia. In this article, we will track the sea levels off the US west coast, as per live information fed in by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The following NOAA's Tsunami Capable Tide Stations are monitoring the sea levels in the regions on the West Coast that could be affected.
Note: NOAA sea level data is updated every six minutes.
|Name
|Station ID
|Current Sea Level
|San Diego
|9410170
|Check here
|La Jolla
|9410230
|Check here
|Los Angeles
|9410660
|Check here
|Santa Monica
|9410840
|Check here
|Ventura
|9411166
|Check here
|Santa Barbara
|9411340
|Check here
|Port San Luis
|9412110
|Click here
|Monterey
|9413450
|Check here
|San Francisco
|9414290
|Check here
|Redwood City
|9414523
|Check here
|Alameda
|9414750
|Check here
|Richmond
|9414863
|Check here
|Point Reyes
|9415020
|Check here
|Martinez-Amorco Pier
|9415102
|Check here
|Port Chicago
|9415144
|Check here
|Port of West Sacramento, Washington Lake
|9416131
|Arena Cove
|9416841
|North Spit
|9418767
|Crescent City
|9419750
|Port Orford
|9431647
|Charleston
|9432780
|South Beach
|9435380
|Garibaldi
|9437540
|Astoria
|9439040
|Wauna
|9439099
|St Helens
|9439201
|Vancouver
|9440083
|TEMCO Kalama Terminal
|9440357
|Longview
|9440422
|Skamokawa
|9440569
|Cape Disappointment
|9440581
|Toke Point
|9440910
|Westport
|9441102
|La Push, Quillayute River
|9442396
|Neah Bay
|9443090
|Port Angeles
|9444090
|Port Townsend
|9444900
|Bremerton
|9445958
|Tacoma
|9446484
|Seattle
|9447130
|Cherry Point
|9449424
|Friday Harbor
|9449880
How far inland could the tsunami go?
Under a full tsunami warning, with expected wave heights of 1 to 3 meters (3–10 ft) above tidal level — locally destructive potential. As a result, the sea level could be expected to rise a few hundred feet. Up to around 300 meters inland is possible.
However, it still depends on how the waves travel, with real-time alerts provided by the NOAA’s Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
This story is being updated.