Westfield Century City Mall shooting: What happened in Los Angeles today?
ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 03:03 AM IST
One person was shot in the head at Westfield Mall in Century City, LA. No suspect info yet. A video from the mall shows heavy police presence at scene.
One person was reportedly shot at the Westfield Mall on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles' Century City on Tuesday, it was reported on the Citizen app based on a local police scanner. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
A video of the scene, shared in the Citizen app, showed a large police presence at the mall.
Some reports are claim that the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot in the parking lot of the mall. But, as of now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have not provided information on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.
Additionally, no information is available on the present condition of the victim.