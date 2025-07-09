Westfield Century City Mall shooting: What happened in Los Angeles today?

One person was reportedly shot at the Westfield Mall on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles' Century City on Tuesday, it was reported on the Citizen app based on a local police scanner. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Representational image.(Unsplash)

A video of the scene, shared in the Citizen app, showed a large police presence at the mall.

Some reports are claim that the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot in the parking lot of the mall. But, as of now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have not provided information on a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

Additionally, no information is available on the present condition of the victim.

This is a breaking news.