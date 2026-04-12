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What are the charges against Daniel Larson? TikToker faces prison after guilty plea in federal bomb threat case

TikToker Daniel Larson pleads guilty in bomb threat case, faces several years in prison.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:31 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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A TikTok star with a troubling online history has pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom. On April 9, 2026, Daniel Larson admitted in a Colorado federal court to the transmission of threats involving interstate commerce, which was the result of a years-long series of threatening posts which involved buildings, governmental institutions and a federal law enforcement officer.

What are the charges against Daniel Larson? TikToker faces prison after guilty plea in federal bomb threat case(daniel_larson13/Instagram)

Larson is accused of creating prank content by threatening to bomb an airport.

Charges against Daniel Larson

Larson faces a maximum prison sentence of five years, plus up to three years of supervised release and a possible fine of up to 250,000 dollars. Sentencing stipulations in the plea agreement project an approximate range of 27 to 33 months although the judge overseeing the case has the ultimate decision on the sentence.

Read More | Who is Wolfie Kahletti? TikTok prankster sentenced to a year in prison for spraying Walmart groceries with pesticide

Court records showed that Larson admitted to knowing the charges and the penalties that followed that his guilty plea was made voluntarily, without any agreement occurring out of court and that the facts presented by the prosecutors were an accurate description of his actions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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