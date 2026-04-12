A TikTok star with a troubling online history has pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom. On April 9, 2026, Daniel Larson admitted in a Colorado federal court to the transmission of threats involving interstate commerce, which was the result of a years-long series of threatening posts which involved buildings, governmental institutions and a federal law enforcement officer.

What are the charges against Daniel Larson? TikToker faces prison after guilty plea in federal bomb threat case(daniel_larson13/Instagram)

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Larson is accused of creating prank content by threatening to bomb an airport.

Charges against Daniel Larson

Larson faces a maximum prison sentence of five years, plus up to three years of supervised release and a possible fine of up to 250,000 dollars. Sentencing stipulations in the plea agreement project an approximate range of 27 to 33 months although the judge overseeing the case has the ultimate decision on the sentence.

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{{^usCountry}} As reported by Dexerto, prosecutors have indicated that they would not object to the petition of a time served sentence because Larson has been in federal custody since April 30, 2024. As part of the agreement, Larson also renounced most of his rights to appeal and admitted to forfeiting the property related to the investigation such as a cell phone confiscated in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by Dexerto, prosecutors have indicated that they would not object to the petition of a time served sentence because Larson has been in federal custody since April 30, 2024. As part of the agreement, Larson also renounced most of his rights to appeal and admitted to forfeiting the property related to the investigation such as a cell phone confiscated in the process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Court filings revealed that there were numerous threatening messages posted on various dates, including an incident where the police had to attend to a bomb threat that had been reported in a facility in Colorado. The whole building was evacuated and the entire area was searched. However, no bombs were found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court filings revealed that there were numerous threatening messages posted on various dates, including an incident where the police had to attend to a bomb threat that had been reported in a facility in Colorado. The whole building was evacuated and the entire area was searched. However, no bombs were found. {{/usCountry}}

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Court records showed that Larson admitted to knowing the charges and the penalties that followed that his guilty plea was made voluntarily, without any agreement occurring out of court and that the facts presented by the prosecutors were an accurate description of his actions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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