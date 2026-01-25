What are voter rolls and why does Pam Bondi want them? AG pens letter to Tim Walz after Alex Pretti shooting

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday penned a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, seeking access to the state voter rolls. It came after Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after Alex Pretti's shooting today. (REUTERS)

This is not the first time the AG has sought access to state rolls, even as multiple states including Minnesota and Arizona have refused access. However, Bondi directly linked ICE operations in the state with access to these state rolls, as per recent allegations.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy alleged that Bondi was leveraging ICE action for access to these rolls. “Pam Bondi just sent a letter to Minnesota officials saying ICE will leave if the state turns over its voter database to Trump. Guess what? This has never been about safety or immigration. It’s a pretext for Trump to take over elections in swing states,” he said in a video. Notably, Connecticut is among 23 states who have not turned over voter roll data and is being sued by the DOJ, alongside Arizona.