What did Trump say about Meghan Markle? Brutal takedown in private meeting sparks row

Donald Trump has come under scrutiny after a royal biographer revealed his candid remarks about Meghan Markle during a private meeting at the White House.

Trump also appeared to compare Meghan with Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaking positively about the latter.(AP, Bloomberg)

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According to The Mirror US, Robert Hardman was invited to the Oval Office to mark the release of his latest book on Queen Elizabeth II. During the interaction, Trump reportedly spoke openly about members of the British royal family.

What Trump said about Meghan Markle

When the conversation turned to Prince Harry and the possibility of his return to royal duties, Trump was quoted as saying: “Too many things, I guess. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy?”

The remark, directed at Meghan Markle, has drawn attention for its blunt tone and has been interpreted as a criticism of her influence on Prince Harry.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also appeared to compare Meghan with Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaking positively about the latter and describing her as “so great” and “so brave”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also appeared to compare Meghan with Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaking positively about the latter and describing her as “so great” and “so brave”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The exchange took place as King Charles III concluded a visit to the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange took place as King Charles III concluded a visit to the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Trump’s remarks were shared through Hardman’s account rather than an official statement, they have sparked debate online and added to the ongoing tension involving high-profile political and royal figures. Tensions linked to Prince Harry’s remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Trump’s remarks were shared through Hardman’s account rather than an official statement, they have sparked debate online and added to the ongoing tension involving high-profile political and royal figures. Tensions linked to Prince Harry’s remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comments come amid friction between Trump and Prince Harry, following the royal’s recent speech at the Kyiv Security Forum. In his address, Harry called for stronger American leadership on global security, saying it was a moment for the United States to “honor its international treaty obligations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments come amid friction between Trump and Prince Harry, following the royal’s recent speech at the Kyiv Security Forum. In his address, Harry called for stronger American leadership on global security, saying it was a moment for the United States to “honor its international treaty obligations.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Meghan Markle stuns in classy strapless gown at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Responding to those remarks, Trump told reporters: “I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that's for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry.”

He added, “But I appreciate his advice very much,” before asking about the couple, saying, “How's he doing? How's his wife? Please give her my regards.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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