What government offices will be closed during the shutdown? See list

As the government shutdown begins, the US is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep government programs and services running by Wednesday’s deadline. The fallout is being felt across agencies, museums, parks, and services that many Americans depend on. Which US Government offices are closing in the shutdown? Check list here(AFP)

Here is a breakdown of which government offices will be closed or have limited services during the shutdown:

1. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo

Some of the nation’s most iconic cultural sites are going dark. The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo have suspended public access, The Washington Post reported. School trips, tourist itineraries, and local visits are all being canceled as doors remain shut.

2. National parks and visitor centers

Nature itself is not closed, but the infrastructure around it is. Visitor centers, restrooms, and staffed services are shuttered, while trails remain open. Politico noted that families may find parks accessible but far less usable without basic facilities.

3. The Department of Education

Roughly 87 percent of Education Department employees have been furloughed. That means new grants, civil rights investigations, and advisory work are paused. Associated Press explained that if the shutdown stretches, FAFSA applications and student loan services could also face serious delays.

4. Health agencies including NIH and CDC

Medical research is being squeezed. Reuters reported that the National Institutes of Health has halted most grant reviews and new clinical admissions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is operating on a sharply reduced staff, limiting public health capacity.

5. The Federal Aviation Administration

Air traffic controllers are still on duty, but more than 11,000 FAA employees have been furloughed, Reuters added. That means oversight, safety inspections, and modernization projects are slowing down, raising longer-term concerns about air travel safety.

6. IRS and tax services

If you are waiting on a refund, expect to wait longer. Congressional resource guides, such as one issued by Rep. Greg Stanton’s office, warn that IRS customer service, dispute resolution, and refund processing are significantly delayed during the shutdown.

7. Procurement and contracting offices

Government contracting is at a standstill. According to guidance from Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s office, no new contracts or modifications are moving forward until funding resumes, leaving many businesses in limbo.

8. Federal courts and economic data offices

Courts remain open for criminal and constitutional cases, but nonessential staff are furloughed. Meanwhile, crucial reports like jobs data and Census releases are on pause, reports Reuters.

FAQs

Q1. Is the IRS closed during the 2025 government shutdown?

Many IRS services are paused, including refunds and customer support, though essential tax functions continue.

Q2. Are national parks open during the shutdown?

Trails may remain open, but visitor centers, restrooms, and staff services are closed.

Q3. Is the Smithsonian Museum closed?

Yes, Smithsonian museums, the National Zoo, and public exhibits are closed until the shutdown ends.

Q4. Will Social Security and Medicare be affected by the shutdown?

No, benefit payments continue, though some administrative services may slow down.