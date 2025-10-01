Can a govt just shut down? Why it's happening again in Trump-led US, what it means on the ground

A US government shutdown officially commenced on Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a final agreement to fund federal operations. Many offices will be shuttered, perhaps permanently, as Trump vows to "do things that are irreversible, that are bad" as retribution.(Bloomberg)

The shutdown, which could affect the jobs of approximately 750,000 federal workers, is likely to plunge the nation into a new wave of disruption and uncertainty as government offices across the country close their doors.

Why has the US government shut down?

The US government shut down much of its operations on Wednesday as deep partisan divisions prevented Congress and the White House from reaching a funding deal. There was no clear path out of the impasse.

Republicans supported a short-term measure to fund the government at its current levels through November 21, but Democrats blocked it, insisting that the measure address their concerns regarding healthcare.

Who is affected by govt shutdown 2025?

Important services, such as immigration enforcement, will continue, but other functions, including education, environmental preservation, and public outreach programs, will be slowed down or halted altogether.

Trump hinted that the shutdown could result in the permanent closure of some departments.

This is Trump's third shutdown, despite persistent gridlock between the White House and Congress.

“This shutdown could have bigger implications than usual because the stakes have been raised so high even before the event,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

How many shutdowns occurred in US history?

The federal government has experienced 21 shutdowns since the US adopted its contemporary budget process in 1976, although none of them resulted in full-scale disruptions, according to Britannica.

The transition to actual government shutdowns began in 1980, following a legal ruling by then-Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti that federal agencies could not remain open without authorised funding unless their services were deemed critical.

Prior to that, most agencies remained open during funding shutdowns, despite the absence of an explicit budget.

Ten of these shutdowns resulted in the substantial furloughing of federal employees and interrupted services.

Among the largest shutdowns was the 2018-2019 one, which lasted for 35 days, the longest in US history. It occurred under President Trump, stemming from a standoff over a border wall, which left approximately 800,000 federal workers unpaid, CBS reported.

How does govt shutdown affect citizens?

A US government shutdown impairs numerous services and impacts millions of citizens. Federal employees could lose their jobs or be required to work without pay, while essential services such as passport processing, national park management, and loan approval come to a halt.

Critical programs, such as Social Security, continue but are delayed. The economy suffers, particularly for contractors and small businesses.

The closure of the federal government will curtail or halt some US climate disaster preparedness and environmental programs.

“At a time when we are facing a global climate crisis and extreme weather events, the EPA workforce couldn’t be more critical,” Justin Chen, president of the agency union American Federation of Government Employees Council 238, said in a statement.

