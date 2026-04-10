What happened at Bessent-Powell talks? 7 key takeaways from urgent DC meet

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened an urgent meeting with top Wall Street executives in Washington, warning of significant cybersecurity risks linked to a powerful new artificial intelligence model. The meeting focused on emerging technological risks. (Reuters/ Bloomberg)

A Bloomberg report described the talks as a response to fears that Anthropic’s latest AI model could “usher in an era of greater cyber risk.”

Additional reporting by Reuters and The Guardian provided further details on the closed-door discussion.

Here are 7 key takeaways from the meeting:

1. Regulators issued an urgent warning According to Reuters, Bessent and Powell convened CEOs of major US banks in Washington to warn about risks linked to Anthropic’s newly launched “Mythos” model. The aim was to ensure institutions are aware of the threat and are strengthening defenses.

2. Focus beyond traditional finance Unlike typical high-level discussions centered on inflation or interest rates, this meeting focused on emerging technological risks.