What happened at Sunvalley mall in Concord? Reports of active shooter, shooting spark panic

Reports of a shooter at Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, California caused panic on Sunday afternoon amid the peak Christmas shopping season. Representational image.(Unsplash)

As of now, it is unclear if it is an active shooter situation or shots were fired. Concord City Police has not confirmed a shooting or an active shooter situation. However, locals reported a heavy police presence at the mall.

Visitors at the mall are reporting that talks of an active shooter situation spread at the mall causing a panic rush. People inside rushed out of the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord while some took shelter inside.

A lot of people shared leaving the mall in a rush amid the unconfirmed reports of a shooting there. Some reports claim that it was a fight in which one individual had a gun. It is unclear if the person threatened to fire.

"My kids were there and also ran and made it to their car and left the area thank God they are heading home," a user named Issac Castrillo wrote on Facebook.

"No specific info. A group of us sheltered in place in an area in Macy's, but after a short time Macys employees let us know that there were people and other employees who were not sheltering. We left where we were and left the mall," shared Mike Brent, a visitor at the mall, on Facebook.

This is a breaking news.