Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

What happened at White House today? Front lawn locked down, press evacuated; Karoline Leavitt provides update

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 11:32 PM IST

The White House North Lawn was evacuated after a tourist allegedly threw a phone over the fence; press sheltered as Secret Service responded.

The White House's North Lawn was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon by the Secret Service and the press was asked to shelter at the briefing room. Kimberly Halkett, the White House correspondent of Al Jazeera English, said the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, provided an update on the situation, saying that the lockdown was sparked by someone, presumably a tourist, throwing their phone over the fence.

The White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025(Bloomberg)
The White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025(Bloomberg)

The White House press pool said in its initial report that a Secret Service officer ordered the reporters at the North Lawn to take shelter in place at the briefing room at around 11:45 a.m. Even the reporters working in Pebble Beach, the place near the West Wing from where TV crews do live stand-ups, were asked to evacuate the area and shelter in the briefing room.

A video also surfaced of an officer arriving and asking the press to leave the Pebble Beach area:

Later, the press pool was updated on the situation by the White House Press Secretary herself. Leavitt told the reporters that a mobile phone was thrown by a tourist over the White House fence, which sparked a security threat alert and the subsequent lock down, even as the security took stock of the situation.

Later, when the object was found to be non-threatening, the emergency protocols were lifted. It's not clear if action has been taken against the person who threw the device. 

This story is being updated. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / What happened at White House today? Front lawn locked down, press evacuated; Karoline Leavitt provides update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On