What happened to Claude the albino alligator? Remembering the California Academy star who captivated millions

Claude, the iconic albino alligator who charmed millions at the California Academy of Sciences, has passed away at the age of 30. Claude the albino alligator has passed away at 30.(Instagram/ Cal Academy)

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Claude, our beloved albino alligator, has passed away at the age of 30," the Academy announced in a statement on Instagram. "Claude was an iconic Academy resident who many visitors formed deep connections with during his 17 year tenure. He brought joy to millions of people at the museum and across the world, his quiet charisma captivating the hearts of fans of all ages. Claude showed us the power of ambassador animals to connect people to nature and stoke curiosity to learn more about the world around us."

About Claude

Born on September 15, 1995, in Louisiana, Claude came to the Academy’s Steinhart Aquarium soon after it reopened in 2008. He quickly became one of its most popular animals.

Claude weighed about 300 pounds and ate roughly 1,250 grams of frozen rats each week. He lived in the museum’s swamp habitat with snapping turtles Donatello, Raphael, and Morla. His alligator companion, Bonnie, was removed in 2009 after she bit off one of his toes.

Claude also had some unforgettable moments. The most famous was when he swallowed a ballet slipper that fell into his enclosure. The Academy had to get a special tool shipped overnight from the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to retrieve it.

The Academy described Claude as not merely an attraction, but a symbol.

"Claude was celebrated as the unofficial mascot of the Academy and San Francisco itself, and regularly received fan mail, gifts, and artwork from adoring fans around the world. In September many of you helped us celebrate his 30th birthday with monthlong festivities that highlighted his impact in the museum, across the city, and on social media. We know how much Claude meant to so many of you, and that love means so much to us,” Cal Academy said.

What happened to Claude

Claude’s health had declined in recent weeks, prompting his care team to move him behind the scenes for closer monitoring. His appetite had diminished, and he was undergoing treatment for a suspected infection at the time of his death.

“Claude's dedicated care team had been monitoring him closely in recent weeks due to a waning appetite, and he was recently moved behind-the-scenes to undergo treatment for a suspected infection. He received the best possible care from the Steinhart Aquarium veterinarian and animal care teams. This heartbreaking outcome is not what we hoped for. A full exam and necropsy, to be conducted at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, will yield more information about the cause of death,” Cal Academy added.

A farewell to a San Francisco icon

The Academy says it will hold a public memorial for Claude in the near future and will share details soon.